Pitt Meadows elementary had a hand in setting a couple of records. (THE NEWS/files)

Seventh record falls at Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows elementary track meet

Tyler Magdalinski joins Taryck Tahid in setting two.

A seventh record was broken at the recent Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district elementary track and field championships

Tyler Magdalinski broke a 35-year-old record, winning the Grade 4 boys’ 800-metre final in 2:34. The old record was 2:37, set by Randy Strange in 1983.

Magdalinski also won the 100m final, and was anchor for the Pitt Meadows elementary Grade 4 boys’ four-by-100m relay team that also set a record, with a winning time of 1:01.61.

Five other records were broken at the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district elementary track and field championships last week.

Taryck Tahid of Eric Langton elementary set two of them.

Tahib set a record in the Grade 5 boys’ 100-metre final with a time of 12.71 seconds.

He also set a record in winnings the Grade 5 boys’ 200m final with a time of 27.94 seconds.

Dianna Kim of Alexander Robinson elementary set a record in the Grade 5 girls’ 100m final with a time of 14.22 seconds.

In the relays, Harry Hooge set a record in the Grade 5 boys’ 100m event, with a time of 1:00.75.

Davie Jones elementary set a record in the Grade 4 girls’ 100m relay, with a time of 1:04.14

In the team competition, Kanaka Creek elementary finished first among large schools wth 387 points, followed by Albion and laity View.

Among medium schools, Davie Jones was first with 151 points, followed by Eric Langton and Meadowridge.

Among small schools, Edith McDermott came first with 152 points, followed by Maple Ridge Christian and Whonnock.

About 2,000 students from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows took part in the two-day meet last week.

Previous story
Records fall at elementary track championships
Next story
Pitt Meadows road racer chases first place

Just Posted

New field at SRT now well underway

The project is expected to be completed in the fall

City’s largest tower proposal gets the initial nod

Maple Ridge council gives 35-storey project first reading

Location for supportive housing, homeless shelter now up to Maple Ridge council

Minister Selina Robinson tells city Rapid Response to Homelessness in place.

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

Off-leash dogs attack Maple Ridge senior, other dog

SPCA can do little without information of dog owners

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

Pitt Meadows road racer chases first place

Jeremy Halstead competes at Mission Raceway Park, June 23-24.

Seventh record falls at Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows elementary track meet

Tyler Magdalinski joins Taryck Tahid in setting two.

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

Most Read