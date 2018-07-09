SHORTS: Ennis takes bronze at BMX nationals

Alex Tougas competed at the nationals. (THE NEWS/files)

Tougas of Pitt Meadows finished sixth in final.

Jared Ennis of the Ridge Meadows BMX Club came third in the over-19 elite men’s division at the Canadian championships in Quebec.

Over 400 athletes competed at the Canadian BMX Championships, which took place in Drummondville.

Classes include riders as young as five to over 19.

Soccer sign-up

Anyone interested in playing women’s league soccer should contact the West Coast Auto Group FC adult women’s program, which is looking for interested players for this fall.

There are various divisions including over 30 and open age 18-plus.

For more info contact Susan Carr susan.carr@westcoastfc.ca