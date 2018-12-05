Shred, Share, Stoked is coming up at the Greg Moore Youth Centre. (THE NEWS/files)

Shred Share Stoked marks 10 years

Annual skateboard competition for Maple Ridge charities

The 10th Annual Shred Share Stoked charity skateboard competition is coming up Dec. 16.

The main competition is for youth ages 13-18, with an additional category for children ages 12 and under. Competitions begin at 7 p.m. at the Greg Moore Youth Centre

The entry fee is either $5 or five items of non-perishable foods that will be donated to local charities or families in need.

In 2009, organizers started hosting a Shred Share Stoked contest every December to raise money, food, and clothing for people in need during the holiday season.

The competition will be a “best trick” format on multiple obstacles. There are also tons of prizes will be awarded for any cool tricks, as determined by the judges.

Sponsors include Supra Distribution, Coastal Riders, Newline Skateparks, Vulcan Bolts, Burn Bros Skateboards, and hosted at the Greg Moore Youth Recreation Centre, which is part of City of Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture.

