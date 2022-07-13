Shuswap hockey star signs with Vancouver Canucks

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar is coming home. Lazar, who has played in Ottawa, Calgary, Buffalo and Boston, has signed a three-year NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks. (File photo)

A National Hockey League player with major ties to the Shuswap and North Okanagan is coming home.

Curtis Lazar has signed a three-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

“Curtis is a valuable addition to our group,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “He grew up a Canucks fan, was raised in B.C., and already has a strong connection to our club. He is a responsible 200-foot player who can line up at centre or on the wing. Curtis brings energy, an ability to kill penalties and takes draws from the right side, which will be extremely valuable for our team.”

Lazar, 27, recorded 16 points (8-8-16) and 16 penalty minutes in 70 games with Boston last season.

The 6-foot, 203-pound forward has played in 404 career NHL games with Boston, Buffalo, Calgary, and Ottawa, recording 90 points (35-55-90) and 90 penalty minutes. In 24 career postseason games, Lazar has registered an additional two points (1-1-2).

A native of Salmon Arm Lazar and his family later moved to Vernon, where he spent a couple of seasons in Greater Vernon Minor Hockey’s rep program. He represented his country at the 2014 and 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships, serving as Team Captain of the 2015 gold medal winning team. Across the two tournaments, Lazar amassed 16 points (8-8-16) in 14 games.

Lazar was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round, 17th overall, in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

