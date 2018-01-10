SLIDE SHOW: Langley hockey match raises money for Children’s Hospital

The west Coast Walleyes and the B.C. Rockies tangle at the Langley Sportsplex. It was a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The players on the West Coast Walleyes hockey team are a little closer to their ultimate goal of raising $10,000 for B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation following a weekend game in Langley that pitted them against the B.C. Rockies, a team of deaf and hard of hearing players in the BC Deaf Sports Federation.

The game was played Saturday (Jan. 6) at the Langley Sportsplex, and ended with a 7-6 victory for the Walleyes, a group of players out to raise funds for B.C.’s sick and injured kids.

The Sportsplex donated the ice time.

They were inspired by the the CFOX Hockey Challenge, which has so far raised over $310,000 for Children’s.

But unlike the radio station effort, which is based at Planet Ice in Delta, the Walleyes plan to move around from arena to arena, organizer and Walleyes goalie B.J. Ayres explained.

“(We thought,) what if you don’t limit it to one arena,” Ayres said.

“We’re kind of freelance.”

Ayres said the team got started late last year.

Players are from “all over” the Lower Mainland, said Ayres, a Maple Ridge resident.

As of Saturday, the Walleyes have raised $400.

Since 1982, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has worked with children, families, businesses and hundreds of thousands of British Columbians to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital, Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children and the BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

Last year the foundation raised $97.5 million.

BC Children’s Hospital is the only full-service, pediatric acute care hospital, serving children living in BC and the Yukon.

All children who are seriously ill or injured are referred to Children’s Hospital and are either treated at the hospital facility in Vancouver or, with consultation from Children’s specialists, in their home community.



