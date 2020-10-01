Slugger O’Neill in the MLB playoffs

Tyler O’Neill made his playoffs debut with the St. Louis Cardinals this week. (Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals)

Maple Ridge slugger Tyler O’Neill made his postseason debut in Major League Baseball on Wednesday.

The outfielder did not start the game, but came in as a pinch runner for designated hitter Matt Carpenter. O’Neill did not get a plate appearance, as his St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres by a score of 7-4. It was the first game of their best-of-three wild card series. The second goes on Thursday at 4:08 p.m. Pacific Time, and game three, if necessary, would be played Friday at 7:08 p.m.

In his third season in The Majors, O’Neill slumped to a .173 batting average, with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 139 at bats.

For his career, over 410 at bats, he has 21 homers and 58 RBI, and a career average of .229.

O’Neill, a Garibaldi secondary graduate who played for the Langley Blaze in the Premier Baseball League, started the playoffs as one of seven Canadians still playing. He is the only one from B.C.



