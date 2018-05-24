Sniper missing as Burrards start season

sports@mapleridgenews.com

As the Western Lacrosse Association season begins, the Maple Ridge Burrards will be without a pair of key players, but unlike recent seasons, their roster will be largely intact for Sunday night’s home opener.

Sniper Ben McIntosh and transition player Jeff Cornwall are both with the Saskatchewan Rush, who are playing the Rochester Knighthawks in the National Lacrosse League championship. Their best-of-three NLL Cup series begins on Saturday, game two is June 2, and game three, if necessary, is scheduled for June 9.

McIntosh is coming off a great season where he scored 46 goals and 80 points in 18 games with the Rush.

The Burrards season gets underway on Thursday night, and their home opener will be Sunday at 6:45 p.m. at Planet Ice.