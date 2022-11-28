The Abbotsford 55-Plus Games are scheduled to run from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023.

The Abbotsford 55-Plus Games are scheduled to run from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023.

Sports announced for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Games run from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023 in locations in and around Abbotsford

It’s now less than nine months until the 55-Plus BC Games arrive in Abbotsford and the 29 sports and activities set for the event were recently announced.

The Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games, which runs from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023, will see 29 sports and activities offered for the more than 3,500 competitors.

The announced sports and activities consist of:

  • 8-ball
  • Archery
  • Badminton
  • Bocce
  • Bridge
  • Carpet Bowling
  • Cribbage
  • Cycling
  • Darts
  • Dragon Boating
  • Equestrian
  • Five Pin Bowling
  • Floor Curling
  • Golf
  • Horseshoes
  • Ice Curling
  • Ice Hockey
  • Lawn Bowling
  • Mountain Biking
  • Pickleball
  • Slo-Pitch
  • Snooker
  • Soccer-Men/7-aside
  • Sturling
  • Swimming
  • Table Tennis
  • Tennis
  • Track & Field
  • Whist

The Games were last held in Greater Victoria in 2022. Participant registration for the event will open March 1, 2023.

“My team and I are dedicated to creating a memorable experience for participants, coaches, families, friends and volunteers in Abbotsford next year, starting with the events we have selected,” stated Mary Boonstra, the president of the Abbotsford Host Society. “Community is very important to us and we look forward to welcoming all participants to Abbotsford.”

Approximately 1,200 volunteers will be required for the event. For more information on how to volunteer or on the Games in general, visit ease visit the Volunteer information page at 55plusbcgames.org.

RELATED: Nanaimo to host 55-Plus B.C. Games in 2025

abbotsfordBC GamesSports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fired Vancouver Canucks analyst files human rights complaint against team

Just Posted

With its GivingTuesday campaign, ARMS is asking for financial support of its conservation efforts. (ARMS Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge salmon group joins in global campaign

Maple Ridge’s Selyn Tan shared what she saw through her lens when visiting a popular local haunt. “A lone rower is not [really] alone in enjoying the tranquility of Whonnock Lake,” she said. (Special to The News.
SHARE: Paddler’s prestine paradise

Emmy Wang, to the immediate left of Premier David Eby, and Malia Mercado, left of her, are two Maple Ridge women on the province’s Young Leader’s Counci. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge members of Young Leaders Council meet premier

This Pitt Meadows home located at 12295 Bonson Rd. put up an impressive Christmas display last year. (Special to The News)
Light displays are popping up around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Pop-up banner image