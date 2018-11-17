Sports announced for Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games

(file photo) The BC Games will be hosted by Maple Ridge in 2020.

The BC Games Society announced today the 18 sports that will be part of the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games.

Up to 2840 athletes, 565 coaches, and 382 officials will gather for four days of competition from July 23-26, 2020.

“The BC Games are a unique opportunity to bring together many partners in a positive celebration of sport and community,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society.

“We look forward to providing a Games experience that will inspire our young athletes to achieve success and build leadership skills both on and off the field of play.”

The sports in the BC Summer Games are guided by Provincial Sport Organizations who have demonstrated their commitment to athlete development, coaching certification, and officials’ training.

All of the sports that were at the 2018 BC Summer Games will return for 2020 and include athletics, baseball, basketball, canoe/kayak, equestrian, golf, lacrosse (box and field), rowing, rugby, sailing, soccer, softball, swimming, synchronized swimming, towed water sports, triathlon, volleyball (indoor and beach) and wrestling.

“The BC Summer Games are a vital part of Rowing BC’s competition calendar,” said David Calder, executive director of Rowing BC.

“To continue to provide more opportunities for young athletes, we are excited to expand our competition to have athletes in two age categories, under 17 and under 19, at the 2020 BC Summer Games.”

The BC Games Society has made it a priority to provide competitive opportunities for athletes with a disability.

Athletes with a disability will compete in athletics, canoe/kayak, equestrian, and swimming.

Following the success of a pilot program in 2018 to increase opportunities for indigenous athletes, the BC Games Society and the Indigenous Sport and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) will be working together to identify new opportunities for indigenous participation at the 2020 BC Summer Games.

The BC Games aim to provide a valuable multi-sport competition opportunity for young athletes and are the first step on the path to national and international success. At the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games, 35 BC Games alumni were part of the Canadian team, including medalists Hilary Caldwell (swimming), Georgia Simmerling (cycling) and Michelle Stilwell (para athletics).

Information on the criteria for sport selection and the complete sport package for the 2020 BC Summer Games is available at www.bcgames.org.