Sports Briefs: Playoffs begin in Haney Masters Curling

Haney Masters’ began their year-end playoffs in earnest as 17 teams competing in three round-robin flights at Golden Ears Winter Club.

Flight “A”, consisting of the top six rinks after league play, began with Jack Stadel and Gary Sawatsky taking the early lead while Keith Bonner and Bill McDowell grabbed a share of of first in “B” Flight.

“C” Flight consists of Bob Terepocki, Bob Mackay, Terry Lajeunesse, Andy Ferguson and William Gardner.

Heavy lifting

Ridge Meadows secondary Grade 12 Cameron McIntyre recently set new school records in powerlifting.

He squatted an amazing 335 pounds, then took the record for deadlift with 405 pounds. He is also a member of the wrestling team.

Not far behind him in the light-weight division was Jack Emley-Graham, who squatted 245 pounds.

Basketball back

Basketball is back, and the girls of Maple Ridge secondary are looking strong. The Grade 9 girls won their first home game of the year, as they beat Heritage Woods 39-28.

The sennior girls team also defeated R.E. Mountain 43-36 in their first league game.