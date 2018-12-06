Sports Briefs: Playoffs begin in Haney Masters Curling

Maple Ridge secondary student does heavy lifting

Haney Masters’ began their year-end playoffs in earnest as 17 teams competing in three round-robin flights at Golden Ears Winter Club.

Flight “A”, consisting of the top six rinks after league play, began with Jack Stadel and Gary Sawatsky taking the early lead while Keith Bonner and Bill McDowell grabbed a share of of first in “B” Flight.

“C” Flight consists of Bob Terepocki, Bob Mackay, Terry Lajeunesse, Andy Ferguson and William Gardner.

Heavy lifting

Ridge Meadows secondary Grade 12 Cameron McIntyre recently set new school records in powerlifting.

He squatted an amazing 335 pounds, then took the record for deadlift with 405 pounds. He is also a member of the wrestling team.

Not far behind him in the light-weight division was Jack Emley-Graham, who squatted 245 pounds.

Basketball back

Basketball is back, and the girls of Maple Ridge secondary are looking strong. The Grade 9 girls won their first home game of the year, as they beat Heritage Woods 39-28.

The sennior girls team also defeated R.E. Mountain 43-36 in their first league game.

Previous story
Fighters not swayed by risk of head trauma in combat sports like boxing and MMA

Just Posted

Healthy margin of error covered extra leisure centre costs

Maple Ridge’s new centre opens in August

Maple Ridge’s tent city renews vacating plans

Wants social housing, not supportive housing

Friends food bank awaiting rush of donations

Working on hampers for 700 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge coach named to team B.C.

Gilligan will be with women’s under-18 Canada Games squad

Maple Ridge looking at joining call for ride sharing

Businesses hurting, says councillor

Beams of light honour victims on Polytechnique anniversary

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women marked across Canada

‘We’re all aware:’ Alberta premier doesn’t want to go over old ground at meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to face criticism about pipelines, carbon taxes, oil prices and more

Speaker of B.C. legislature threatens to resign, calls situation a ‘circus’

Darryl Plecas says he’ll resign if financial audits being done don’t result in outrage from the public and taxpayers.

Fighters not swayed by risk of head trauma in combat sports like boxing and MMA

Adonis Stevenson underwent surgery to reduce bleeding in the brain and his prognosis remains uncertain

Premiers head to Montreal for tough meeting with Trudeau

Federal officials have privately conceded that little headway is likely to be made in knocking down provincial barriers

Feds reject push to amend Criminal Code to outlaw forced sterilization

Dozens of Indigenous women say they’ve been pressured into sterilization procedures they didn’t want

Man ‘scared straight’ as teenager gets $175,000 in damage award from B.C. court

Justice Jennifer Duncan ruled the sexual assault took place and the province is liable

VIDEO: ‘Surrey Theme Song’ plays up ‘jokes and stereotypes’ artist sees in city

Artist known as Melvin Medici says he channeled ‘Surrey Jack’ alter ego for music video

Investigation justifies shooting of homeless man by B.C. RCMP officer

Incident won’t be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges

Most Read