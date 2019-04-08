Fans yell for free T-shirts in Maple Leaf Square in front of the Air Canada Centre in Toronto ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ home opener against the New York Rangers on Saturday, October 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Sports fans can soon legally throw a tailgate party in Ontario

Ontario sports fans will soon be able to tailgate before a game

Sports fans in Ontario will soon be able to have a drink and tailgate before a game.

The government will announce in its budget this week that it will legalize the practice often seen in parking lots at sporting events in the United States.

READ MORE: Canada can expect election meddling, but not on scale seen in U.S., spies warn

Premier Doug Ford’s executive director of strategic communications tweeted that the change means the government is treating adults like adults.

Tailgating parties will be made possible by amending a regulation that sets out the terms for special occasion liquor permits.

Any parking lot or venue within a reasonable distance from a major sports complex, such as Toronto’s Rogers Centre or Scotiabank Arena, would be able to apply for the permit.

Permit holders would also be able to sell alcohol on their property.

READ MORE: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

The news comes after thousands of teachers and supporters descended on the legislature over the weekend to protest education changes, including larger high school class sizes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hockey coach to get kidney after peewee team’s video search
Next story
Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Just Posted

Q and A session for Maple Ridge supportive housing project

YouTube live event for next Monday, April 15

For the record

Jenn Smith is transgender.

Earth Day about healthy community

This year’s Maple Ridge event highlights mental, social, and economic health.

Opinion: One-size-fits-all thinking won’t help homeless

‘Maple Ridge deserves better.’

University gets green light to use old Finnegan’s building for classes

Former restaurant to be repurposed for classrooms and offices

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

Candlelight vigil pays tribute to toddler who passed away

London McConnell of Langley honoured at vigil in Abbotsford

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Most Read