Sports organizations given BC Games Legacy Funds in Maple Ridge

MLA Lisa Beare takes the podium for the announcement of the BC Games Legacy Funds in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Representatives of sports organizations and local politicians gathered at Maple Ridge secondary on Thursday afternoon, as giant novelty checks were passed out, representing BC Summer Games Legacy Funds.

The Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games Board and Legacy Committee announced their community legacy. The provincial government, through the BC Games Society, is providing more than $128,000 to support local sport and community development projects and ensure people will benefit from the city being chosen to host the BC Summer Games.

Since Maple Ridge was unable to host the 2020 Games due to the pandemic, this commitment of funding is intended to ensure legacy projects can still move forward to support the value of sport across the community. The city will be given another opportunity to host in 2024.

Thirteen local non-profit sport, recreation and community organizations will receive funding for infrastructure, equipment, and training. The projects selected by the Legacy Funding Committee will have a lasting impact on sport and community wellness.

“Although our Games did not take place, our team is proud to leave Maple Ridge in better shape than when we started,” said Tom Bowen, vice president of the 2020 BC Summer Games and Legacy Funding Committee Chair. “We are excited to see these legacies come to life in the coming years.”

“Sporting events are known for bringing people together, fostering community connections and generating significant economic opportunities,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. “These grants put Maple Ridge on the map as a sport event destination as it prepares to host the Summer Games in 2024. Congratulations to all of the recipients.”

The BC Games are held every two years. Greater Vernon will host the 2022 BC Winter Games and the 2022 BC Summer Games will take place in Prince George.

The cash legacy from the Games was distributed to:

• Golden Ears Athletics Society, $14,190

• Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse, $7,000

• Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey, $8,400

• Ridge Canoe & Kayak Club, $5,375

• Port Coquitlam Ridge Meadows Ringette, $2,500

• Meadow Ridge Female Minor Hockey Association, $5,000

• Haney Seahorses Swim Club, $8,000

• Haney Neptunes Swim Club, $1,557

• BC Wheelchair Basketball Society, $16,770

• BC Artistic Swimming, $2,500

• Albion Football Club, $7,200

• Foundry/Indigenous Art, $18,000

• Legacy Facility – Beach Volleyball, $30,000

