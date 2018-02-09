SRT Titans team picture on recent seniors night: (from left, in front, seniors) Annika Wilson, Kayleigh McNeil; (back) Mika Nagai, Emma Dyer, Cara Ollmann, Sabrina Jones, Emily Horne, Rylee Dickson, Emi Nagai, Mackenzie Boldt and Kailin Wood. (Contributed)

SRT Titans open plays with win over Carney

Senior girls win 71-35 on seniors night at Maple Ridge school.

The SRT Titans kicked off the senior girls’ basketball post-season Thursday with a 71-35 win over Arch Bishop Carney.

The game was close for the first quarter, but then the young Titans got on track and ended the half ahead 34-19.

“The backcourt combination of Sabrina Jones and Emi Nagai was too much for Carney to handle,” said SRT head coach Lesley McPherson. “They led the way defensively, relentlessly hounding the ball, and combined for 33 points; Jones had 17, Nagai, 16.”

Forwards Rylee Dickson, Kailin Wood and Annika Wilson dominated the boards, on both ends of the court.

“Dickson poured in 19 points, showing great touch around the hoop,” McPherson said.

“Grade 11 forward Emily Horne was another outstanding defender, who’s unselfish play set the tone early for SRT,” she added.

“On a night that saw nine Titans hit the score sheet, this was a special one for Grade 12s Annika Wilson and Kayleigh McNeil. This game was their last one on home court; but not their last of the season.”

The Titans move on to the Fraser Valley championships, held at Langley Christian next week. They are back in action in Round 1, versus Southridge secondary Wednesday, at 3 p.m.

