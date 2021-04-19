Rich Goulet in 2015. (THE NEWS/files)

Rich Goulet in 2015. (THE NEWS/files)

STM renames Chancellor Tournament for Rich Goulet

Iconic Pitt Meadows coach memorialized by the high school where he started

One of the most prestigious basketball tournaments in the province has been named for Rich Goulet.

Saint Thomas More’s Chancellor Tournament, which is both a long-running event and one of the great tourneys outside of the provincials, is now called the Rich Goulet Memorial Chancellor Tournament.

Goulet passed away March 28 at the age of 74.

Before he coached for 38 years at Pitt Meadows secondary and became a high school hoops legend in B.C., Goulet’s considerable energy was at STM in Burnaby. Aaron Mitchell, the present senior boys coach, said it wasn’t a fast decision to rename the tourney, but Goulet’s tight connection to the school made it the right decision.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Goulet was the first valedictorian at STM in the graduating class of 1964. His legacy is that there remains a $2,500 scholarship in his name to recognize an unsung hero – the scholarship is for someone who “does everything for others without a thought of self interest.”

After high school graduation, while he was still studying to become a teacher at SFU and doing his professional development, Goulet came back to STM as a coach. He took the senior boys to two provincial championships at the single A level.

He then went to Pitt Meadows, won three more B.C. championships, and as far as other coaches around the province are concerned, put the school on the map.

Mitchell played at Terry Fox in Port Coquitlam, and remember’s Goulet’s teams with their “notorious” jackets with “Pitt” on the back, and the players with team bags and gear the likes of which wasn’t seen outside of elite U.S. high school programs. They were fierce competitors, and Goulet was loud on the sidelines.

Then Mitchell got to know him as a friend when he became a coach, and came to appreciate the work he put into not only making his teams competitive, but taking them to places like Maui and California. Goulet gave his players great experiences, and 30 years later they still have those Pitt jackets, he said.

Mitchell said he worked with Goulet on the provincial under-17 team one year, both of them as assistant coaches, and remembers Goulet advocating for the younger coach to get involved with running drills and in other ways.

“He loved the competitive side of things, but also creating memories for other people, and he gained a lot of joy from doing it.”

READ ALSO: Petition for Rich Goulet gymnasium keeps growing

Mitchell weighed in on the debate of whether the Pitt Meadows secondary gym should be named for Goulet, despite it going against school board policy. He said the late coach is one of only three or four people in the province deserving of such an honour, because of his “deep legacy.”

As of Monday, 4,400 people have signed a petition at change.org to rename the gym.

Mitchell is on the executive of the BC High School Boys Basketball Association, and said they will be looking for other ways to memorialize Goulet.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford Centre ready for AHL if right opportunity presents itself

Just Posted

Rich Goulet in 2015. (THE NEWS/files)
STM renames Chancellor Tournament for Rich Goulet

Iconic Pitt Meadows coach memorialized by the high school where he started

Scenes Gerald Bowers sees on his daily walks downtown. (Gerald Bowers/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge resident fed up of downtown garbage and vandalism

Downtown Maple Ridge BIA say graffiti incidents down

Members of UPlan have a Zoom meeting to discuss youth mental health in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows. (Zoom screenshot - Special to the News)
Student group wants to bring awareness to youth mental health

UPlan members discuss some of the challenges facing young people during the pandemic

Maple Ridge’s Rob Chilton snapped this scenic from the a bridge in Golden Ears Provincial Park. The completion of a bridge over Gold Creek in late-2015 connected the East Canyon and West Canyon Trails and it’s now possible for hikers to do a loop through this area of the park. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Rapids rage in Golden Ears park

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

A rendering of the two dealerships as seen from Golden Ears Way. (Special to The News)
Two new car dealerships coming to Pitt Meadows

City council approves car lots on Golden Ears Way

In this image from NASA, NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
VIDEO: NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward

(Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crews battling massive condo fire in Langley

This is a developing story

A man has died after being shot at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park the evening of Monday, April 19. (Twitter/IHIT)
1 man dead after shooting at Coquitlam park: IHIT

The gunman is still at large, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Families of workers killed in Field train derailment allege negligence in lawsuit

Lawsuits allege the workers weren’t provided a safe work environment

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Most Read