International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, leaves at the end of the 133rd IOC session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Stockholm city government deal threatens 2026 Olympics bid

Calgary’s bid faces a Nov. 13 referendum, and full government support is not guaranteed in Italy.

Stockholm’s bid to host the 2026 Olympics is at risk just three days after the IOC formally approved the city among three candidates.

Swedish media report a new coalition deal to run Stockholm’s city government, between a centre-right alliance and environmentalists, requires no taxpayer funding for a Winter Games.

If Stockholm drops out, the IOC will be left with Calgary and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. A June vote is scheduled.

Calgary’s bid faces a Nov. 13 referendum, and full government support is not guaranteed in Italy.

Amid widespread public concern at Olympic hosting costs, IOC vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. acknowledged this week: “We have to make a huge effort in explaining ourselves better.”

Related: Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Related: Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Flames lose in Aldergrove
Next story
Organizers expect full arenas for world juniors in Vancouver, Victoria

Just Posted

Dingwall: Contending for mayor

#PMvotes2018: Restoring public trust, responsible development are key issues

Becker: Incumbent mayor running on his record

#PMvotes2018: Priorities are creating more jobs, keeping taxes low

New day dawns as pot legal next week

Maple Ridge store has already applied for retail licence

Highest Red Cross honour bestowed upon Pitt Meadows resident

Order of Red Cross awarded to Wilma Swain who has helped more than 10,000 people over 18 years of service

MRSS student accepted into prestigious program at United World Colleges

The UWC has 17 schools and colleges in 17 countries on four continents.

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

50,000 pink flags planted at B.C. park shine light on sex-selection abortion

We Need a Law group ‘advocates for fetal interest’ protection: legal counsel

First Nation ‘disappointed’ in top court’s consultation ruling

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that federal ministers do not have to consult Indigenous groups when drafting legislation.

High demand: Hiring undocumented B.C. construction workers even hurts those who obey rules

Consequences of hiring workers illegally exceed risks taken by workers and companies that hire them

Students speak out about university’s handling of reported sexual assault case

St. F.X. Student Union president Rebecca Mesay said she’s witnessed a range of emotions among students from ‘anger to sadness to fear.’

Canada ‘clear, strong’ with Saudis on importance of human rights, PM says

The prime minister also says Canada has ‘serious issues’ around reports about the disappearance of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi

B.C. teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 142,000 signatures

Justin Kulik will present his petition to the Ministry of Agriculture on World Food Day

Outgoing Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson reflects on 10 years in office

Whatever the outgoing mayor set out to achieve for Vancouver has largely been overshadowed by his role piloting the city through some of its greatest trials.

Fender partners with B.C. music store for new experience

Fender released a new shopping experience for guitar connoisseurs

Most Read