Stovman picked as MVP of Premier Baseball League

(Contributed) Michael Stovman pitches for Team Canada against Cuba at the U18 World Championships in Thunder Bay.

Maple Ridge baseball star Michael Stovman has been selected the most valuable player in the B.C. Premier Baseball League.

One of the top leagues for high school hardball prospects in Canada, the BCBPL announced its award winners on Thursday, and Stovman was named both the top pitcher based on leading the league with 82 strikeouts, and a miniscule ERA of 0.76, and the league MVP. He plays for the Langley Blaze.

Offensively, Stovman hit .342 with three home runs in BPL action.

The announcement was another highlight in a great season for Stovman, who was with the Team Canada Junior team at the under-18 world championships in Thunder Bay in September.

Stovman hit two home runs in the first four games of that tournament, while batting fifth in a lineup of the country’s best young ball players. He also pitched in the tournament.

Canada lost its opening two games, but advanced to the super round based on winning the next three straight. The team beat Japan and Cuba in the playoffs, but lost to an U.S. powerhouse.

That put Canada in the bronze-medal game, where it lost to Japan, and finished fourth.

The U.S. won the tournament by beating Korea 8-0 in the final.

The BCPBL awards are selected by a committee that reviewed the nomination of players from coaches from their teams. It looks at stats for league competition, coaches’ picks from the team nominations that did not include players from their own team, and input from other knowledgeable baseball people.