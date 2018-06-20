B.C. Lions’ Marcell Young (8) knocks down a spectator that ran onto the field of play during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, on Saturday June 16, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

A streaking fan who was hit by a B.C. Lions player has retained the services of a Toronto law firm.

In a statement released Wednesday, Preszler Law Firm said the fan “suffered serious injuries, including a mild traumatic brain injury, as a result of being violently struck by BC Lions player Marcell Young.”

The fan, who hasn’t been identified, was levelled by Young, a Lions defensive back, when he ran onto the BC Place field during a CFL game between the Lions and Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

Wearing an orange Lions jersey and a pair of boxer briefs, the fan made his way onto the field during a stoppage in play in the first quarter.

Two other Lions players congratulated Young following the hit with a chest bump and a high five as a security guard apprehended the fan on the ground.

The fan has since been banned from BC Place for a year.

READ MORE: BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

“Contrary to some news reports, our client was never arrested or taken to jail, but was released from the stadium shortly after the incident before being taken to the hospital by his family,” Preszler said.

The Lions said they have no comment on the development.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Just Posted

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Maple Ridge secondary alumni wins Governor General award

Jeff Chen, MRSS alumni receives the Governor General award at his SFU convocation.

Forced out of airport hangar

Pitt Meadows Airport board refuses to renew lease

Pitt Meadows Khalsa Darbar Society applying for space for religious gatherings, weddings

Non-conforming use application for existing building on property

Vancouver artist exhibits Maple Ridge-inspired artwork at The ACT Gallery

Aimée Henny Brown creates collages that showcase history and architecture.

Fry and fathers celebrated at Maple Ridge fish release

The anual ARMS Father’s Day fish release was held at Maple Ridge Park on Sunday

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim

SPECIAL REPORT: First in a two-part series on Peninsula families losing a loved one to fentanyl

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Police reissue request for help in identifying South Surrey taxi robbery suspect

Armed man threatened driver near 160 Street and 20 Avenue, police say

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Most Read