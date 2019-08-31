BC Lions Kelly Bates takes a seat following a team practice in Vancouver Wednesday, Nov 14, 2007. The B.C. Lions have sacked offensive line coach Bryan Chiu after a dismal start to the season. The club announced Saturday that former Lions guard Kelly Bates will take over the role.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Struggling B.C. Lions dismiss offensive line coach Bryan Chiu

Chiu, a Vancouver native, was in his first year with the Lions

The B.C. Lions have sacked offensive line coach Bryan Chiu after a dismal start to the season.

The club announced Saturday that former Lions guard Kelly Bates will take over the role.

A weak offensive line has plagued B.C. all season, allowing quarterback Mike Reilly to be sacked a league high 42 times en route to a 1-9 record.

Chiu, a Vancouver native, was in his first year with the Lions and had previously held the same role with both the Ottawa Redblacks and the Toronto Argonauts.

He was one of six first-year assistants working with rookie head coach DeVone Claybrooks.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions preach finish, toughness against ferocious Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Lions are currently on a bye week and will play the Alouettes in Montreal on Friday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s Parrot wins gold in first competition since beating cancer

Just Posted

Fundraiser unites country like no other: organizer

The Terry Fox Run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Spirit Park in Pitt Meadows

Looking Back: The real story behind Maple Ridge and Mission’s famous train robber

Whonnock, Ruskin, major parts of 1904 holdup

Cycling: Let’s help pedestrians by helping cyclists

Council reviews pedalling on sidewalks

Maple Ridge church sponsors Rainbow Refugee

Golden Ears United needs to raise $13,500

Evening on Maple Ridge wharf for overdose victims

Marked International Overdose Awareness Day

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Three taken to hospital in Abbotsford bus crash with minor injuries

Bus filled with agricultural workers rolled into ditch on Ross Road and 58th Avenue

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

What you need to know about Saturday’s B.C.-U.S. border crossing wait time

  • Aldergrove border crossing has the shortest wait time at 20 minutes

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Chilliwack woman randomly punched by man in brazen Penticton bathroom attack

Woman, 19, punched several times by random man who entered public washroom, police say

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

Most Read