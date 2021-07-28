Summer Slam event coming to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

The Summer Slam event debuts at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre later this summer.

A brand new basketball event is set to take over the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre parking lot later this summer.

The Summer Slam three-on-three tournament runs from Aug. 27 to 29 and also features a three-point and slam dunk competition.

A maximum of four players can be registered for one team, and each team is guaranteed a minimum of four games. Games are 20 minutes or 20 points, whichever comes first.

There are youth, adult and open divisions with cash prizes for open division winners. There is a cost of $160 per team to register.

The tournament is being organized by Open Court, who have been hosting basketball and volleyball practices and camps at Abbotsford’s Tradex throughout the pandemic.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Tradex transforms into sports facility

For more information on how to register for Summer Slam, visit open-court.ca.

abbotsfordbasketballFraser Valley