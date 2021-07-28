The Summer Slam event debuts at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre later this summer.

The Summer Slam event debuts at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre later this summer.

Summer Slam event coming to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Outdoor three-on-three basketball tournament debuting later this summer

A brand new basketball event is set to take over the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre parking lot later this summer.

The Summer Slam three-on-three tournament runs from Aug. 27 to 29 and also features a three-point and slam dunk competition.

A maximum of four players can be registered for one team, and each team is guaranteed a minimum of four games. Games are 20 minutes or 20 points, whichever comes first.

There are youth, adult and open divisions with cash prizes for open division winners. There is a cost of $160 per team to register.

The tournament is being organized by Open Court, who have been hosting basketball and volleyball practices and camps at Abbotsford’s Tradex throughout the pandemic.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Tradex transforms into sports facility

For more information on how to register for Summer Slam, visit open-court.ca.

abbotsfordbasketballFraser Valley

Previous story
Penny Oleksiak swims into Canada’s record books after earning sixth career medal
Next story
Quesnel to host 2024 BC Winter Games

Just Posted

Team Canada has a strategy huddle during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Water Polo Women’s preliminary game between Canada and South Africa at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre in Tokyo, Japan. (Daniel Lea/CSM)
Pitt Meadows water polo athlete scores 2 in victory at Tokyo Olympics

Brad Hunt. (The News files)
Canucks expected to sign Maple Ridge NHL star Brad Hunt

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries team handed out water bottles, to all who wanted them during the last heat wave at the end of June, at Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network advises public to check on elderly during upcoming heat wave

Taeya was airlifted and taken to B.C. Children’s Hospital after the crash. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)
GoFundMe set up for Maple Ridge crash survivor