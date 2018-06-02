Superman scores eight in Burrards win

(THE NEWS files) The Maple Ridge Burrards are now 2-1 on the WLA season, and are back in action on Sunday at home.

The Maple Ridge Burrards improved to 2-1 on the young Western Lacrosse Association season, with a 16-9 victory over the Langley Thunder on Wednesday night.

The returning star sniper Curtis “Superman” Dickson led the way with 10 points on an incredible eight goals and two assists.

Newcomer Casey Rose had six points on a goal and five assists, and three players had four points: Luke Gillespie, Mike Mallory and Riley Loewen.

Frankie Scigliano got his second win in net, with 29 saves on 38 shots.

The Burrards will host the Burnaby Lakers this Sunday, 6:45 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.