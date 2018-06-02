(THE NEWS files) The Maple Ridge Burrards are now 2-1 on the WLA season, and are back in action on Sunday at home.

Superman scores eight in Burrards win

Curtis Dickson has 10 points against Thunder

sports@mapleridgenews.com

The Maple Ridge Burrards improved to 2-1 on the young Western Lacrosse Association season, with a 16-9 victory over the Langley Thunder on Wednesday night.

The returning star sniper Curtis “Superman” Dickson led the way with 10 points on an incredible eight goals and two assists.

Newcomer Casey Rose had six points on a goal and five assists, and three players had four points: Luke Gillespie, Mike Mallory and Riley Loewen.

Frankie Scigliano got his second win in net, with 29 saves on 38 shots.

The Burrards will host the Burnaby Lakers this Sunday, 6:45 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

 

Previous story
Titans win provincial ball hockey championship

Just Posted

Maple Ridge holds new street banner competition

Designs must be submitted by June 18 deadline

Citizen’s Ink: Commit now to voting in October election

Save the date: Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Heron’s landing theme for new spray park

Park being re-opened for Pitt Meadows Day

Split opinion over $4.5B K-M pipeline purchase

Maple Ridge politicians on both sides of issue

Championship ball team holds reunion

Western Canadian midget champs in 1998

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

Most Read