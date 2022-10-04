Michael Regush, shown here with the NCAA’s Miami Redhawks, has signed with the Abbotsford Canucks. (Bella Sagarese/Miami Redhawks photo)

Surrey’s Michael Regush signs with Abbotsford Canucks

Forward inks one-year American Hockey League contract

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed Surrey’s Michael Regush to a one-year contract.

The 6-1 centre recently attended the 2022 Young Stars Classic event in Penticton as college free agent invitee with the Vancouver Canucks before being added to the club’s training camp roster on an amateur try out agreement.

“Michael came to Penticton as an invite and quickly earned the respect of our staff and players,” stated Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson. “He has earned the opportunity to be a part of our group in Abbotsford.”

Regush played his minor hockey in Semiahmoo, before joining the Delta Hockey Academy. He went on to play with both the Langley Rivermen and the Merritt Centennials of the British Columbia Hockey League, as well as the United States Hockey League’s Youngstown Phantoms.

He played college hockey with Cornell University and Miami University (Ohio) and collected 42 points in 89 games.

This will be the first taste of professional hockey for the 24-year-old.

The Abbotsford Canucks training camp runs from Wednesday (Oct. 5) to Saturday (Oct. 8) in Port Coquitlam. The team opens the season on Oct. 14 in California against the Ontario Reign. The home opener is set for Oct. 28 when the San Diego Gulls come to the Abbotsford Centre.

