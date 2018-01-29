Team B.C. alternate Rachelle Kallechy starts sweeping as skip Kesa Van Osch releases a rock in the first end of their Monday match against Team Quebec. Steve Kidd/Western News

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

Team B.C. brought their record back to even after defeating Quebec in the afternoon draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton.

The 10-4 win comes on the heels of a 9-5 loss to Prince Edward Island, their only win of the tournament so far.

“We had a rough one last night but we really came out strong today,” said Team B.C. skip Kesa Van Osch.

Related: Three sisters curl together as Team B.C.

Bringing a different air of confidence to the South Okanagan Events Centre ice was the difference-maker said Van Osch.

“It’s hugely about attitude and confidence. We really had a good conversation with our coach and he really brought a perspective about it all. Then we were out last night practicing for 10 minutes and working out any kinks that we thought were there,” said Van Osch.

Team B.C. (2-2) will face Northern Ontario on Tuesday 9 a.m. and then will return to play Team Alberta at 7 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador remains one of the few unbeaten teams after defeating Alberta, who were 3-0 heading into the match), by a score of 9-5.

Nunavut (0-4) continued to earn the cheers and respect of the SOEC crowd scoring four against Team Canada (3-1), but ultimately losing 13-4. Ontario (2-2) defeated Prince Edward Island 8-6 in the other game for this draw.

For ticket information for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, go to www.curling.ca/2018scotties/tickets/

Previous story
Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Just Posted

Rain and snow to hit Interior highways

The Fraser Valley and the Coquihalla are expected to be hit with intense weather overnight

Hundreds line up for homeless shelter info session in Maple Ridge

People from both sides of the issue in attendance

Section of Maple Ridge road closed due to flooding

Closure will be in effect until the heavy rains subside.

Cops tell Maple Ridge kids, to be careful online, always

Sexting is illegal, and what’s posted can be easily made public

Letter: Advocate for the re-opening of Riverview

Nothing the Salvation Army, nor the City of Maple Ridge does will be a solution.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

UPDATED: Police seek cellphone video of fatal Vancouver nightclub fight

Police seek to identify who was in fight that killed 23-year-old nightclub worker Kalwinder Thind

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Most Read