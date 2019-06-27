Therapeutic riding association main event raises $11,000

Five of the horses who work with the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association. (Contributed)

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association hosted a yearly competition that all its participants look forward to, and serves as the club’s main fundraiser for the year.

The Open Benefit Show was held on Saturday and Sunday at the Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre.

“This show serves as the biggest annual fundraiser for NFTRA, supporting our therapeutic riding program,” said spokesperson Emily Felgnar. “It is also unique in that it provides riders with disabilities the chance to be integrated into a typical horse show event.”

“They practice all year, leading up to this.”

There were 46 riders, including 11 from the association. They competed on a unique obstacle course, in a test of horsemanship called equitation, and in dressage.

The event raised $11,000 for the Maple Ridge-based not-for-profit association. It aims to enrich the lives of children and adults with physical, mental, emotional or social challenges through therapeutic equine programming.

It has operated in the city for more than 40 years, serving people from West Vancouver to Mission.

It has an annual operating budget of $330,000

There are numerous local sponsors who make the event happen: the provincial Gaming Commission; the Stewart Family Foundation, which contributed $2,500; Tilly Muller, who offers $1,000; and $500 sponsors Karen Bergen, Gezine Doorman and Eagle Ridge Animal Hospital.



