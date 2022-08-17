Third annual golf tournament celebrates legacy of Maple Ridge man

The Dick Kerr Hall of Fame event will take place at Maple Ridge Golf Course this weekend

Richard Kerr (centre) will compete this weekend in his namesake tournament at Maple Ridge Golf Course. (Greg Bodnarchuk/Special to The News)

Richard “Dick” Kerr is a lifelong local golf enthusiast whose name will now be forever associated with the game at Maple Ridge Golf Course thanks to their annual Dick Kerr Hall of Fame tournament.

This tournament, although not Kerr’s idea, is something that he is proud to compete in each year.

“They do this tournament every August, and I’m not sure why they named it after me, I wasn’t involved in the planning of it, but a bunch of the guys seemed to have gotten together to organize it,” Kerr said.

“I think they just like that I’m a pretty nice guy and I always shoot under my age,” he joked.

RELATED: B.C. man killed by fallen tree at Rossland golf course

Club captain at Maple Ridge Golf Course, Greg Bodnarchuk, says that the idea for the tournament came as a result of Kerr’s historic reputation around the club.

“Dick has been a huge mentor over the years with the younger members and older members,” said Bodnarchuk. “He always has a smile on his face and is willing to help anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

Kerr has been a member of the Maple Ridge Golf Course since 1985 and credits his membership longevity to the great atmosphere provided at the club.

“It’s a really friendly course that’s close by and it’s got a lot of history to it,” said Kerr.

RELATED: Escaped pigs surprise B.C. golfers

Even as he approaches his 89th birthday, Kerr still regularly plays and continues to walk the course rather than use a power cart.

“I’m going to keep walking the course for as long as I can,” said Kerr.

“I’ve been lucky that my knees haven’t started bothering me too much yet. And it’s a pretty steep course too, with some bigger hills, which is why some people don’t like walking it.”

The next Dick Kerr Hall of Fame tournament will be held at Maple Ridge Golf Course on Sunday (Aug. 21) which marks the third installment of this annual event.

More details on the event can be found by calling Maple Ridge Golf Course at 604-465-9221.

GolfLocal SportsSports