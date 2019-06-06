Three Ramblers win athletic scholarships

Two on to NCAA in U.S., one close to home

(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS) Tamar Bil, Trevor Funk and Mateya Haintz are three Maple Ridge secondary grads who have won scholarships.

This year, three athletes from Maple Ridge secondary will be moving on to athletic scholarships.

Tamar Bil is going to Trinity Western University in Langley on a volleyball scholarship, and will study business.

Bill said she knew she wanted to stay close to home, and TWU has been one of the top programs.

She tries to be a well-rounded player, and said she appreciates that the TWU program tries to create well-rounded people, where volleyball isn’t the most important aspect of their lives.

Bil’s coach with the Fraser Valley Volleyball Club is Joel Pesut, who will also be one of her assistants with TWU. He has coached Bil for three seasons.

He said her height, 6’2” always creates opportunities for an athlete in volleyball.

“What made her so good is she was so coordinated early on. She was alwasys the best at everything,” he said. “She’s got a very high work ethic, and she’s very coachable.”

That can-do attitude has her refining details in her game that other high school girls aren’t yet.

The team finished second at the provincials, with Bil playing outstanding defence. Then it got fifth at nationals.

In one match, Bil served 14 times in a row, and her team went on to win 15-1.

“She’s got one of the best serves in her age group,” said Pesut.

Her coach predicts a season or two at the next level “and then she’ll be ready to rock.”

Trevor Funk is on his way to Lewis University of Romeoville, Illinois on a field lacrosse scholarship.

He has played his entire career in Maple Ridge, and two years ago was drafted sixth overall into junior A by the Coquitlam Adanacs. So far in 11 games he has 10 goals and 23 points, which puts him fourth in team scoring.

He said the scholarship a major milestone in his career, and he hopes to play at the highest levels of the sport possible.

Funk said his skills learned in the tight quarters of the indoor game – slick ball handling and quickness – should translate will into field lacrosse.

Maple Ridge Burrards GM Lance Andre has coached Funk most of the way through his lacrosse career, and his son Drew will be rooming with Funk in Chicago.

He said the two boys should get lots of time to play, honing their craft and learning to play against men in a new NCAA team.

“They will get a great opportunity to play lots,” said Andre. “They will build the new program around these young guys.”

They will be up against young men who are four or five years older, and further along in developing their game and in physical maturity. But they are already facing that kind of challenge playing Junior A lacrosse this summer, he noted.

“He’ll be an offensive threat,” predicted Andre.

Funk plans to study criminal justice and law enforcement.

Fresh off a high school provincial championship in the hammer throw, Mateya Haintz is now preparing for a college career at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

She accepted a full-ride athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for track and field.

Haintz has numerous career highlights, including winning gold at the Canadian Under-20 track and field championships in Ottawa last summer

“I am very excited to have Mateya joining the Charlotte 49ers track and field team,” said her new coach Kyle Helf, the throws coach with the Niners. “Not only is Mateya a talented thrower, but she is a great person off the field as well.

“Her hard work and dedication to the sport is unmatched and we can’t wait to have her down in Charlotte next fall.”

She said she will also compete in discus in the NCAA, but has decided to “retire” from shotput.

Haintz said she will study chemistry or biology, and is considering becoming a teacher/track coach.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter