(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS) Tamar Bil, Trevor Funk and Mateya Haintz are three Maple Ridge secondary grads who have won scholarships.

Three Ramblers win athletic scholarships

Two on to NCAA in U.S., one close to home

This year, three athletes from Maple Ridge secondary will be moving on to athletic scholarships.

Tamar Bil is going to Trinity Western University in Langley on a volleyball scholarship, and will study business.

Bill said she knew she wanted to stay close to home, and TWU has been one of the top programs.

She tries to be a well-rounded player, and said she appreciates that the TWU program tries to create well-rounded people, where volleyball isn’t the most important aspect of their lives.

Bil’s coach with the Fraser Valley Volleyball Club is Joel Pesut, who will also be one of her assistants with TWU. He has coached Bil for three seasons.

He said her height, 6’2” always creates opportunities for an athlete in volleyball.

“What made her so good is she was so coordinated early on. She was alwasys the best at everything,” he said. “She’s got a very high work ethic, and she’s very coachable.”

That can-do attitude has her refining details in her game that other high school girls aren’t yet.

The team finished second at the provincials, with Bil playing outstanding defence. Then it got fifth at nationals.

In one match, Bil served 14 times in a row, and her team went on to win 15-1.

“She’s got one of the best serves in her age group,” said Pesut.

Her coach predicts a season or two at the next level “and then she’ll be ready to rock.”

Trevor Funk is on his way to Lewis University of Romeoville, Illinois on a field lacrosse scholarship.

He has played his entire career in Maple Ridge, and two years ago was drafted sixth overall into junior A by the Coquitlam Adanacs. So far in 11 games he has 10 goals and 23 points, which puts him fourth in team scoring.

He said the scholarship a major milestone in his career, and he hopes to play at the highest levels of the sport possible.

Funk said his skills learned in the tight quarters of the indoor game – slick ball handling and quickness – should translate will into field lacrosse.

Maple Ridge Burrards GM Lance Andre has coached Funk most of the way through his lacrosse career, and his son Drew will be rooming with Funk in Chicago.

He said the two boys should get lots of time to play, honing their craft and learning to play against men in a new NCAA team.

“They will get a great opportunity to play lots,” said Andre. “They will build the new program around these young guys.”

They will be up against young men who are four or five years older, and further along in developing their game and in physical maturity. But they are already facing that kind of challenge playing Junior A lacrosse this summer, he noted.

“He’ll be an offensive threat,” predicted Andre.

Funk plans to study criminal justice and law enforcement.

Fresh off a high school provincial championship in the hammer throw, Mateya Haintz is now preparing for a college career at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

She accepted a full-ride athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for track and field.

Haintz has numerous career highlights, including winning gold at the Canadian Under-20 track and field championships in Ottawa last summer

“I am very excited to have Mateya joining the Charlotte 49ers track and field team,” said her new coach Kyle Helf, the throws coach with the Niners. “Not only is Mateya a talented thrower, but she is a great person off the field as well.

“Her hard work and dedication to the sport is unmatched and we can’t wait to have her down in Charlotte next fall.”

She said she will also compete in discus in the NCAA, but has decided to “retire” from shotput.

Haintz said she will study chemistry or biology, and is considering becoming a teacher/track coach.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three Canucks in hunt after strong opening rounds at Canadian Open
Next story
Ridge runners win championship with UBC

Just Posted

Ridge runners win championship with UBC

First-ever team title for Thunderbirds women

Three Ramblers win athletic scholarships

Two on to NCAA in U.S., one close to home

Call out for overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge

Tent set up Wednesday, then taken down

Update: Fire at Maple Ridge supportive housing complex

Firefighters quickly douse blaze at Alouette Heights

Pitt Meadows aims to have North Lougheed ready for ALC by December

City consulting landowners and the public in June and July

SD42 SLAM awards aspiring poets

Awards given for best delivery, most emotional and best overall

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter landing at raucous Anmore house party

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

Inaugural event set for Matsqui Community Hall on Father’s Day

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Family receives threat after disturbing video at Surrey school, father says

Surrey dad says incident shows bullying is reaching ‘massive breaking point’

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

VIDEO: Hometown Heroes Lottery show home in Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain property one of nine grand prize options for fundraising event

Most Read