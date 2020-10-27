Three Ridge Meadows Burrards earn U.S. lacrosse scholarships for 2021

Calum, Hunter, and Joel were all selected for scholarships with NCAA schools in the United States. (Special to THE NEWS) The young men - pictured in the same order - have been playing together since they were chuckling boys. (Special to THE NEWS)

Three local lacrosse players will look to continue their athletic success on the other edge of the continent next year.

All three have received scholarships from NCAA schools on the east coast of the U.S.

Hunter Meyer has accepted a scholarship at Queen’s University in North Carolina, Calum Munro will be an hour and a half’s drive away when attending High Point University in the same state, and Joel McCormick will be up the coast in Long Island at Stony Brook University.

The athletes have all played for the Burrards for at least 10 years, represented Team BC in both box and field lacrosse, and seen success under many coaches including – Brad Rennie, Darren Fridge, Curt Malowsky, and Mitch Cavallarin.

The players are currently in Grade 12, and will attend their respective post-secondary schools in the fall of 2021.

Meyer – who plays midfield and attack – said he is super excited to get out there and pursue athletics and academics at a high level.

“I know a couple guys from B.C. who are going there, and they said the program is great,” he said.

“It’s definitely a lot of work on and off the field – working out and playing games while maintaining school.”

He is now studying at Meadowridge Private School, where he is in the International Baccalaureate program, and is hoping to to take a Bachelor of Science with the intentions of going into either physiotherapy or med school.

His team mate, McCormick, who plays midfield, recently transferred from Samuel Robertson Technical, to play at Royal Bay Secondary School in Victoria.

He is hoping the experience at the new school will prepare him well for the NCAA team in New York State.

“The coach has got us playing five days a week. So I’m training every single day, three hours a day, and staying sharp,” McCormick said.

He will be joined next year by Burrards team mate Cameron Ickert, who will also be playing at Stony Brook with him.

Getting the scholarship was a big deal for McCormick, who has been playing lacrosse since he was five-years-old.

“It’s super awesome, and I’m really happy about it,” he said. “I’m proud of myself, and proud of how far I’ve come.”

Munro said he started thinking he might have a chance at getting a scholarship a few years ago.

“I set my mind on seeing if I could make it happen,” he said. “I spent lots of time working out with friends, practicing at the field, and was fortunate enough to have some great coaches and team mates along the that helped me improve.”

The young man, who plays midfield and attack, said he felt lucky to have everything come together as it did.

“It was pretty cool and rewarding when the opportunity to attend Highpoint came up.”

He will hold the memories of playing with his fellow scholarship recipients dear.

“There has been lots of great game over the years with Joel and Hunter,” he said.

“Lots of big wins, and some tough losses that pushed us to be better.”



