Three Ridge Meadows Burrards earn U.S. lacrosse scholarships for 2021

Calum, Hunter, and Joel were all selected for scholarships with NCAA schools in the United States. (Special to THE NEWS)Calum, Hunter, and Joel were all selected for scholarships with NCAA schools in the United States. (Special to THE NEWS)
The young men - pictured in the same order - have been playing together since they were chuckling boys. (Special to THE NEWS)The young men - pictured in the same order - have been playing together since they were chuckling boys. (Special to THE NEWS)

Three local lacrosse players will look to continue their athletic success on the other edge of the continent next year.

All three have received scholarships from NCAA schools on the east coast of the U.S.

Hunter Meyer has accepted a scholarship at Queen’s University in North Carolina, Calum Munro will be an hour and a half’s drive away when attending High Point University in the same state, and Joel McCormick will be up the coast in Long Island at Stony Brook University.

The athletes have all played for the Burrards for at least 10 years, represented Team BC in both box and field lacrosse, and seen success under many coaches including – Brad Rennie, Darren Fridge, Curt Malowsky, and Mitch Cavallarin.

READ MORE: Four Maple Ridge Secondary students earn NCAA lacrosse scholarships

The players are currently in Grade 12, and will attend their respective post-secondary schools in the fall of 2021.

Meyer – who plays midfield and attack – said he is super excited to get out there and pursue athletics and academics at a high level.

“I know a couple guys from B.C. who are going there, and they said the program is great,” he said.

“It’s definitely a lot of work on and off the field – working out and playing games while maintaining school.”

He is now studying at Meadowridge Private School, where he is in the International Baccalaureate program, and is hoping to to take a Bachelor of Science with the intentions of going into either physiotherapy or med school.

His team mate, McCormick, who plays midfield, recently transferred from Samuel Robertson Technical, to play at Royal Bay Secondary School in Victoria.

He is hoping the experience at the new school will prepare him well for the NCAA team in New York State.

“The coach has got us playing five days a week. So I’m training every single day, three hours a day, and staying sharp,” McCormick said.

He will be joined next year by Burrards team mate Cameron Ickert, who will also be playing at Stony Brook with him.

Getting the scholarship was a big deal for McCormick, who has been playing lacrosse since he was five-years-old.

“It’s super awesome, and I’m really happy about it,” he said. “I’m proud of myself, and proud of how far I’ve come.”

Munro said he started thinking he might have a chance at getting a scholarship a few years ago.

“I set my mind on seeing if I could make it happen,” he said. “I spent lots of time working out with friends, practicing at the field, and was fortunate enough to have some great coaches and team mates along the that helped me improve.”

The young man, who plays midfield and attack, said he felt lucky to have everything come together as it did.

“It was pretty cool and rewarding when the opportunity to attend Highpoint came up.”

He will hold the memories of playing with his fellow scholarship recipients dear.

“There has been lots of great game over the years with Joel and Hunter,” he said.

“Lots of big wins, and some tough losses that pushed us to be better.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lacrossemaple ridgePitt Meadowsscholarship program

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack hockey parents petition to be let back in the arena

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure event at Garibaldi secondary in Maple Ridge

‘High level of anxiety’ among teachers after fourth exposure

Calum, Hunter, and Joel were all selected for scholarships with NCAA schools in the United States. (Special to THE NEWS)
Three Ridge Meadows Burrards earn U.S. lacrosse scholarships for 2021

Calum Munro, Hunter Meyer and Joel McCormick will take their talents down south

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost their season opener on Sunday night.
Flames open season with loss to Kodiaks

Maple Ridge Junior Bs name Garrett, Tyszka team captains

Maple Ridge Council turned down an application for a cannabis retail store on 225th Street. (Black Press files)
City turns down cannabis retail store on 225th

Maple Ridge councillors say applicant needs new location

.
ON COOKING: Chef offers a new take on pumpkin spice

Pumpkin puree can be used to make a salad dressing

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

Washington State Department of Agriculture workers, wearing protective suits and working vacuumed a nest of Asian giant hornets from a tree Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest earlier in the week of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out Saturday morning to protect native honeybees. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Nest of ‘murder hornets’ found near South Surrey

String of traps set up along border to capture Asian giant hornets

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
Check your workplace COVID-19 safety plans, Dr. Henry urges

Masks in public spaces, distance in lunchrooms for winter

Most Read