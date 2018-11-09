Tickets on sale for world lacrosse championships

Two Maple Ridge Burrards led Team Canada in scoring during field worlds

Curtis Dickson is a three-time member of Team Canada, who also plays for the Maple Ridge Burrards of the Western Lacrosse Association, and the Calgary Roughnecks of the National Lacrosse League. He is a spokesman for the world indoor championships coming to Langley next year. (Black Press photo)

sports@mapleridgenews.com

Tickets are now on sale for the biggest ever World Indoor Lacrosse Championship.

A record 21 countries will compete over 10 days for the title with Langley Events Centre serving as the primary venue for the 2019 Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) World Indoor Lacrosse Championship.

Two members of the Maple Ridge Burrards, snipers Curtis Dickson and Ben McIntosh, were members of the Team Canada squad at the outdoor championships, the 2018 FIL Men’s World Lacrosse Championship in Nentanya, Israel.

They would appear to have a good chance of making the indoor team next year, because both were standouts, leading the team in scoring as Dickson had 19 goals and one assist in the seven games, while McIntosh was second to him in team goal scoring with 14 goals and four assists. The team also had success, winning silver.

The upcoming international lacrosse event runs Sept. 19 to 28, 2019.

This will be the fifth edition of the championship, with Canada claiming gold each time. The Iroquois Nationals have won silver all four times with the United States taking bronze.

For tickets, please visit www.wilc2019.ca or call 604.882.8800.

Previous story
Horvat has 4 points as Canucks thump Bruins 8-5

Just Posted

The flyby salute on a day of Remembrance

For the first time the Fraser Blues will fly over the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Titan chosen to play in Border Bowl game

Curtis Farnworth also named a high school all-star

UPDATE: Golden Ears Park will still have first-come, first-serve camping

BC Parks backs off 100 per cent reservable sites after public outcry

Puck drops on A Nite for Noah this Saturday

Friends and family celebrate life of hockey player Noah Trulsen

Scarecrows-a-Plenty a smashing success

Hospice thrift store in Maple Ridge collected the most donations

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir

Michelle Obama says she had a miscarriage and used IVF to conceive girls

B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

Executive in charge of cannabis operations earned $8,883 for less than a month’s work in 2017-18

Snow arrives in Okanagan

First white stuff of the season falling Friday morning; won’t be around long

Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

The airline says it believes all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe

U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline

Two other export pipelines - expansion of the TransMountain pipeline and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement - also face uncertainty

Military investigating series of fires, power outages on board naval vessels

The Royal Canadian Navy has been rocked over the past two weeks by fires on two of its frigates during operations at sea

Most Read