Tickets on sale for world lacrosse championships

Curtis Dickson is a three-time member of Team Canada, who also plays for the Maple Ridge Burrards of the Western Lacrosse Association, and the Calgary Roughnecks of the National Lacrosse League. He is a spokesman for the world indoor championships coming to Langley next year. (Black Press photo)

sports@mapleridgenews.com

Tickets are now on sale for the biggest ever World Indoor Lacrosse Championship.

A record 21 countries will compete over 10 days for the title with Langley Events Centre serving as the primary venue for the 2019 Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) World Indoor Lacrosse Championship.

Two members of the Maple Ridge Burrards, snipers Curtis Dickson and Ben McIntosh, were members of the Team Canada squad at the outdoor championships, the 2018 FIL Men’s World Lacrosse Championship in Nentanya, Israel.

They would appear to have a good chance of making the indoor team next year, because both were standouts, leading the team in scoring as Dickson had 19 goals and one assist in the seven games, while McIntosh was second to him in team goal scoring with 14 goals and four assists. The team also had success, winning silver.

The upcoming international lacrosse event runs Sept. 19 to 28, 2019.

This will be the fifth edition of the championship, with Canada claiming gold each time. The Iroquois Nationals have won silver all four times with the United States taking bronze.

For tickets, please visit www.wilc2019.ca or call 604.882.8800.