The Timberwolves Classic senior boys basketball tournament returns today (Thursday).

Timberwolves Classic tipping off

Robert Bateman Secondary hosting 16 teams from all across the province

Some of the best 3A boys basketball teams in the province are coming to Robert Bateman Secondary School starting today (Thursday).

The ninth annual Timberwolves Classic senior boys basketball tournament returns to Abbotsford, with 16 teams set to duke it out for bragging rights.

The host Timberwolves are one of three Abbotsford teams competing at the event. Both the MEI Eagles and Rick Hansen Hurricanes are also tipping off.

Other teams competing at the event include: the Caledonia Kermodes from Terrace, North Vancouver’s Bodwell Bruins, Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats, Burnaby’s Byrne Creek Bulldogs, Chilliwack’s GW Graham Grizzlies, the Maple Ridge Ramblers, Richmond’s McNair Marlins, the North Delta Huskies, the Pitt Meadows Marauders, Vancouver’s Sir Charles Tupper Tigers, the South Kamloops Titans, Richmond’s Steveston-London Sharks and the Wellington Wildcats from Nanaimo.

The Timberwolves Classic has evolved into one of the premier 3A boys basketball tournaments in the province, especially in the past two years since it became a 3A exclusive event.

The 2016 and 2017 tournaments saw three of the final four 3A provincial championship teams compete. Last year’s Timberwolves Classic final saw the McNair edge out the Hansen Hurricanes. Rick Hansen would later go on to capture the 3A provincial crown a few months later.

This year’s event features 13 teams that have been in the top ten for 3A this season.

The tournament kicks off at 8:30 a.m. today, with the championship game occurring at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The host Timberwolves open against Steveston-London today at noon. MEI kicks off the event against Wellington today at 7 p.m., and Hansen takes on McNair today at 1:45 p.m.

Previous story
Offence AWOL for Giants
Next story
Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics

Just Posted

Rats in Maple Ridge camp add to homeless woes

After dark, they swarm around, say residents

New child care centre ready at Katzie First Nation

About 90 spaces offered at Pitt Meadows reserve

Port Coquitlam rail yard fire took hours to put out

But rail activity in Pitt Meadows is instead container traffic

Information session Monday in Maple Ridge on housing for homeless

B.C. Housing to host second open house in early February.

Need still rising for Starfish Backpack program

The program feeds students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the school year

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Ontario Tory Leader Patrick Brown resigning amid allegations about conduct

Patrick Brown announced the decision in a statement following a hastily-called news conference

Bob and his parrot buddies living in B.C. warehouse need forever homes

Jan Robson is hoping that every bird, even her favourite, will tug on someone’s heartstrings

Canada’s dairy farmers say they’ve given enough in past trade deals

Dairy industry says Canada should have recalibrated amount of foreign access permitted under TPP

Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics

The team prepares for the Olympics kicking off Feb. 9

5 to start your day

Man dies in accident at Richmond Extreme Air Park, police chief voices issue with pot rules and more

Offence AWOL for Giants

Vancouver suffers second straight shutout loss at Langley Events Centre, falling to visiting Spokane Chiefs

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

TSB blames optical illusion for plane crash

TSB blames optical illusion and unsecured cargo for 2016 fatal plane crash near Prince George

Most Read