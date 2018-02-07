Titans grab second straight junior girls league title

Mackenzie Boldt seals the deal with some clutch free throws versus Pitt. (Contributed)

The SRT Titans won the junior girls’ basketball league title for the second straight year.

The Titans completed an undefeated run through league play with a win at Pitt Meadows secondary last week.

The game saw the Titans having to play from behind for the first three quarters. Foul trouble and injuries slowed the SRT offence down until the tandem of Emi Nagai and Mackenzie Boldt were able to draw them even to start the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Titans defence was able to create some offence. Key defensive contributions and by Grade 9s Alexa Ford, Hannah Gjaltema, Riley Rychkun and Sydney Pain got the Titans back on track.

Cara Ollman’s relentless rebounding, and some clutch foul shooting by Boldt sealed the victory, 42-38. Boldt finished with 21 points.

“This is the second consecutive year the SRT junior girls have won the league title,” said coach Lesley McPherson.

“With a strong core of Grade 9s who will be back again next year, the future is bright for junior girls basketball at SRT.”

Senior girls

In senior girls’ basketball, the Titans are set to start the Fraser Valley AA playoffs. They were to host Arch Bishop Carney of Port Coquitlam on Thursday.

In the regular season, the Titans finished fourth in the AA east division.

The senior team is comprised of mainly players in grades 10 and 11. Only two players on the senior team are in Grade 12.

The Titans won the Snowball Classic tip-off tournament in December and have since played in four more around the Lower Mainland, finishing in the top half of the draw each time.

“With such a young group moving forward, playoff experience is just what they need to learn how to play the physical, uptempo style of the Fraser Valley,” said McPherson, who also coaches the senior team.

She looks forward to seeing this group get the type of playoff experience to build on for the next two years.

“The hardwork and dedication of this group, coupled with the potential of the younger junior girls bodes well for the senior Titans.”

Senior boys

Nate Ollmann scored 49 points for the SRT Titans in a 94-77 win last week over the second-ranked Rick Hansen Hurricanes.

Ollmann is a senior at SRT. Rick Hansen, of Abbotsford, is ranked second among AAA teams, according to B.C. Boys Basketball.

The Pitt Meadows Marauders are tied for 1oth in the rankings.

Pitt improved to 5-0 in league play this week with a 81-79 OT win over G.W. Graham 81-79.

Rick Hansen defeated the Thomas Haney Thunder 92-51.