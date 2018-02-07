Mackenzie Boldt seals the deal with some clutch free throws versus Pitt. (Contributed)

Titans grab second straight junior girls league title

SRT senior boys defeated second-ranked Rick Hansen.

The SRT Titans won the junior girls’ basketball league title for the second straight year.

The Titans completed an undefeated run through league play with a win at Pitt Meadows secondary last week.

The game saw the Titans having to play from behind for the first three quarters. Foul trouble and injuries slowed the SRT offence down until the tandem of Emi Nagai and Mackenzie Boldt were able to draw them even to start the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Titans defence was able to create some offence. Key defensive contributions and by Grade 9s Alexa Ford, Hannah Gjaltema, Riley Rychkun and Sydney Pain got the Titans back on track.

Cara Ollman’s relentless rebounding, and some clutch foul shooting by Boldt sealed the victory, 42-38. Boldt finished with 21 points.

“This is the second consecutive year the SRT junior girls have won the league title,” said coach Lesley McPherson.

“With a strong core of Grade 9s who will be back again next year, the future is bright for junior girls basketball at SRT.”

Senior girls

In senior girls’ basketball, the Titans are set to start the Fraser Valley AA playoffs. They were to host Arch Bishop Carney of Port Coquitlam on Thursday.

In the regular season, the Titans finished fourth in the AA east division.

The senior team is comprised of mainly players in grades 10 and 11. Only two players on the senior team are in Grade 12.

The Titans won the Snowball Classic tip-off tournament in December and have since played in four more around the Lower Mainland, finishing in the top half of the draw each time.

“With such a young group moving forward, playoff experience is just what they need to learn how to play the physical, uptempo style of the Fraser Valley,” said McPherson, who also coaches the senior team.

She looks forward to seeing this group get the type of playoff experience to build on for the next two years.

“The hardwork and dedication of this group, coupled with the potential of the younger junior girls bodes well for the senior Titans.”

Senior boys

Nate Ollmann scored 49 points for the SRT Titans in a 94-77 win last week over the second-ranked Rick Hansen Hurricanes.

Ollmann is a senior at SRT. Rick Hansen, of Abbotsford, is ranked second among AAA teams, according to B.C. Boys Basketball.

The Pitt Meadows Marauders are tied for 1oth in the rankings.

Pitt improved to 5-0 in league play this week with a 81-79 OT win over G.W. Graham 81-79.

Rick Hansen defeated the Thomas Haney Thunder 92-51.

Previous story
Vancouver Stealth to honour former captain before hosting Saskatchewan Rush
Next story
Chinese youth hockey team touring Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Two women arrested in Maple Ridge after 911 call

Reported to be entering private residential driveways and checking door handles of parked vehicles.

Cinema Politica to screen Banking on Bitcoin

The free screening will be held at Maple Ridge City Hall

Pitt Meadows city hall pulls the plug on pool proposal

Site too small and costs too high for councillors

Maple Ridge player wins scholarship at Pacific Coast scholarship tournament

Three Rustler players on winning team.

Police warn of door-to-door con man in Abbotsford

Man entering homes on pretense of furnace inspections

UPDATE: Man charged in Maple Ridge fatal hit-and-run

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, 48, died after she was hit by a vehicle in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Titans grab second straight junior girls league title

SRT senior boys defeated second-ranked Rick Hansen.

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Public input from across B.C. now being sought on revitalizing the ALR

Stakeholder meetings are slated to be held in various communities over the next six weeks

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Most Read