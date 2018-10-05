(THE NEWS/files) The SRT Titans face a tough conference game on Friday.

Titans host homecoming game at SRT

Take on conference rival Langley Saints

The Samuel Robertson Technical Titans are having a home coming football game on Friday night, when they take on the Langley secondary Saints.

The Titans are coming off a big 40-6 confidence boosting win over an inexperienced Frank Hurt team, in their first game in the AA Varsity Eastern Conference. They are ranked fifth in the province in double A.

Langley has also played tough this year, last week beat Clarence Fulton 42-7, and have showed a good rushing game. They are the main conference rival for the Titans.

Titans coach Mark Bailey expects a tough game, against their biggest conference rival.

“I told the kids ‘they are coming for your provincial ranking,’” he said. “It will be a very competitive game. Whoever makes the most mistakes is going to lose on Friday.”

The Titans are putting on a show for their home games this year, with a game announcer, live DJ and food truck on site.

This is the home coming game, and the Nov. 2 home game will be seniors night, to honour the Titans’ graduating Grade 12 players.

• Kickoff is Friday night at 6:45 p.m. at SRT.

