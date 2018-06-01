Titans win provincial ball hockey championship

The Samuel Robertson Technical Titans senior boys ball hockey team won the provincial championship on Sunday afternoon at the North Surrey Recreation Centre.

Ball hockey is a young sport in the province, and three years ago the new Titans team made it to the provincial final, but lost to the Seaquam Seahawks.

This year, those same two teams met again in the championship game, and the Titans took revenge in a 6-0 final.

“It was shocking,” said coach Jenn Boone. “It was really special to be part of.”

Josh Douglas got the shutout in net. He shared the crease with Jordan Shellborn through the tournament, and the duo gave the Titans excellent goaltending.

The tournament MVP was forward Cole Moffat, who had a “phenomenal tournament” in leading his team’s offence. He and the dynamic Griffin Mahaffey were on the score sheet in every game. Both are in Grade 10, so the Titans should have a good team for at least a couple more season.

Boone said team captain Rhys Caverly had been part of the team that lost to Seaquam in their first year when he was in Grade 10, and played with “heart and soul” in leading his team as a senior.

On defence, Dakota Mckenzie shifted his game into a new gear.

“I don’t think he knew he had that gear,” said Boone. “He succeeds on will alone.”

The Titans won five games in total, taking three in round-robin, getting a bye through the quarter-finals, and then beating Langley Fundamental Secondary School in the semi-finals.

It is the sixth season of ball hockey as an official high school sport, with 35 teams playing in leagues in Maple Ridge, Surrey East and West, Delta, and the Lower Mainland High School Ball Hockey League composed of teams from Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond.