The athlete said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter, who she is still breastfeeding. (Instagram/Kim Gaucher)

The athlete said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter, who she is still breastfeeding. (Instagram/Kim Gaucher)

Tokyo Olympics allowing B.C. athlete to bring her nursing daughter to Games

Kim Gaucher, a member of Canada’s women’s basketball team from Mission, will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo

Canadian Kim Gaucher has won in her quest to bring baby Sophie to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee says it will now allow breastfeeding moms to bring their children to Tokyo.

The news comes after Gaucher, a member of Canada’s women’s basketball team, made an emotional plea via Instagram to have three-month-old daughter Sophie travel with her to the Games.

Gaucher, a 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter, who she is still breastfeeding.

RELATED: Canadian basketball player may be forced to choose between infant daughter, 2020 Tokyo Olympics

“We very much welcome the fact that so many mothers are able to continue to compete at the highest level, including at the Olympic Games,” the IOC says in a statement. “We are very pleased to hear that the Tokyo 2020 organizing Committee has found a special solution regarding the entry to Japan for mothers who are breastfeeding and their young children.”

The IOC had stipulated that no family could travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Gaucher will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Olympics

Previous story
City of Abbotsford, Canucks finalize partnership agreement
Next story
Vancouver Giants draft Swedish goaltender Jesper Vikman.

Just Posted

Players will be spaced out for social distancing, but Chances Community Gaming Centre is back. (Special to The News)
Chances Maple Ridge set to re-open Thursday

Victor Okunev said decaying infrastructure from the Bell Corr Project is polluting Alouette Lake. (Special to The News) A wrecked dock with styrofoam supports, formerly used by the Bell Corr Project, sits derelict on the shores of Alouette Lake. (Special to The News)
Paddler wants government run lake fertilization program to clean up act

Maple Ridge fire department has enacted a total fire ban. (Black Press)
Maple Ridge Fire Dept. enacts fire ban and fireworks warning.

Chief Joe Pierre of the Katzie with a net full of eulachon in 1968. (Maple Ridge Museum and Archives P13406)
Maple Ridge Museum marks National Indigenous History Month