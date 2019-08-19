Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe reacts after winning the C1 Women 200m final during the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, Germany, on Aug. 31, 2013. Canadian athlete Laurence Vincent-Lapointe has returned a positive test to a banned substance and has been provisionally suspended, meaning the 11-time world champion will not be competing at this week’s ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Szeged, Hungary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Augstein

Top Canadian canoeist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe suspended for doping violation

Vincent-Lapointe, 27, has won 11 career gold medals at the world championships

One of Canada’s top medal contenders in next year’s Tokyo Olympics has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation, but Laurence Vincent-Lapointe insists she did “nothing wrong.”

The canoeist from Trois-Rivieres, Que., won’t race at the sprint world championships this week in Szeged, Hungary after a positive test recently.

In accordance with the International Canoe Federation’s anti-doping rules, Vincent-Lapointe has been provisionally suspended pending the final outcome of her case. The International Canoe Federation says a full hearing will be held at a later stage.

Canoe Kayak Canada says the substance found in Vincent-Lapointe’s sample has been the subject of recent established contaminated supplement cases. The organization says the preliminary information supports that the finding may have “been caused by inadvertent and unknowing use of a prohibited substance from such a source.”

An ICF spokesperson said they are not revealing the substance at this time.

“I am shocked and completely devastated by this situation because I have done absolutely nothing wrong and I have nothing to hide. I am a person of integrity and any form of cheating disgusts me,” Vincent-Lapointe said in a statement. “I believe in clean sport and it is what I apply as a principle in my life as an athlete. I would never put my name, my reputation, or my career at risk to improve my performances and widen the gap with my opponents.

“This feels like a nightmare; I still cannot believe what has happened. Since learning of my positive test just a few days ago, I have done everything possible, with the support of CKC and within a short period of time, to determine the source of the prohibited substance that was found in my sample so that I can prove that I am innocent and that I am an honest and clean athlete.”

Women’s sprint canoe is set to make its Olympic debut next year in Tokyo. Vincent-Lapointe, 27, has won 11 career gold medals at the world championships.

Canoe Kayak Canada says Vincent-Lapointe will speak at a press conference Tuesday.

“CKC fully supports Laurence in this extremely difficult and unfortunate situation and we will do everything we can to help her prove her innocence,” Canoe Kayak Canada CEO Casey Wade said.

“CKC firmly believes in clean sport, but we also have strong reason to believe that Laurence has taken all of the necessary precautions from an anti-doping perspective and that she has not knowingly or intentionally taken a prohibited substance. We will continue to assist Laurence in determining how this unfortunate situation could have occurred.”

Vincent-Lapointe has won six C1-200 world titles, four C2-500 gold medals, and one C1-5000 championship.

“We are very disappointed this has happened on the eve of our biggest event of the year,” ICF secretary-general Simon Toulson said.

ALSO READ: Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U16 B.C. fastpitch team named national champs

Just Posted

Conservative campaign talks public safety

Dalton and party’s public safety head meet with Maple Ridge residents

The Asante Centre in Maple Ridge gets a boost from the CMA

A $20,000 grant was awarded for the centre’s FASD peer mentorship program

Letter: Time change has outlived its usefulness

More negative effects on people and communities then positive ones

Rotary duck race winners given sports car

First big win for Maple Ridge mother of three boys Jody Makela

Maple Ridge’s first retail cannabis store opens Monday

Spiritleaf is just the second private pot shop in the Fraser Valley

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Most Read