The CN Tower is seen as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers in Toronto Saturday, May 7, 2011.

The CN Tower is seen as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers in Toronto Saturday, May 7, 2011.

Toronto Blue Jays get government approval to return to Canada, starting July 30

The team says it will begin playing its home games at Rogers Centre starting July 30

The Toronto Blue Jays have received federal government approval to return to Canada.

The team says in a statement that it will begin playing its home games at Rogers Centre starting July 30 after receiving a National Interest Exemption from the federal government, which would allow players to cross the border without being subject to Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Toronto is scheduled to start a three-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals on July 30. The Jays haven’t played at Rogers Centre since Sept. 29, 2019, an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, N.Y., and started this season in Dunedin, Fla., before returning to Buffalo.

The Canadian government hadn’t allowed the team to play at the 49,000-seat Rogers Centre because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, citing frequent travel required in the U.S. during a baseball season.

Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement that the decision to grant the exemption was made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada and local and provincial officials.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BaseballBlue Jays

Previous story
Ontario asks federal government to open border for Toronto Blue Jays

Just Posted

Sandi Banni is concerned about the loss of amenities, including shade trees, if a new RCMP detachment is built on Harris Road. (Special to the News)
LETTER: Many lack of opportunity to comment on Pitt Meadows RCMP plan

The Snowbirds will be flying over Maple Ridge this afternoon. (Special to The News)
Watch for the Snowbirds jets over Maple Ridge this afternoon

Tom Bowen (right), vice president of the 2020 BC Summer Games and Legacy Funding Committee chair, was handing out cheques to local sporting organizations Thursday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Sports organizations given BC Games Legacy Funds in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge city hall (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge calls on province to enforce council conduct