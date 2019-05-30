Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Ticket resellers’ are cashing in on the Toronto Raptors making history.

The Raptors will make their first NBA Finals appearance tonight. On Monday, tickets sold out on Ticketmaster in 30 minutes. Many fans are opting to buy from a reseller.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest Game 1 standing room ticket on StubHub is going for $540. Nosebleed seats are up to $1,200, and some courtside seats are as high as $60,487.

Some fans have taken extreme measures to make sure they witness the event. Others are showing their support by getting free Raptors ink from a local tattoo shop. Tip-off against the Golden State Warriors is 9 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: Catch Toronto Raptors NBA playoff action on movie screens across Canada

READ MORE: Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA finals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dogs to Dinos: Toronto’s professional basketball roots run deep

Just Posted

LETTER: ‘Positive effect on all of society’

‘Change our way of living from a wasteful and destructive manner.’

Salmon, chicken BBQ on Pitt Meadows Day

Pitt Meadows firefighters barbecue the sockeye salmon.

Change is the game for long-time downtown Maple Ridge business

Don Sheppard has retired from what is now Haney Appliance and Sound.

Swing up a storm for Pitt Meadows Day

Swing dance lessons a great social acitivity for Pitt Meadows Day

Maple Ridge cannabis lab partners with brewery

Agreement soon between Tantalus Labs and Postmark Brewing

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

BC SPCA says no charges against Abbotsford hog farm

Farm was the target of a video and large protest in April

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

Boy, woman taken to hospital after dog attack in Surrey

Police are releasing few details, as investigation is being led by City of Surrey

Most Read