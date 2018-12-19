Tournament champions

Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge basketball teams winning early

The MRSS Grade 9 girls basketball team is coming off a Christmas tournament championship. (Contributed)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers Grade 9 boys basketball team won a tournament at Eric Hamber Secondary.

Aiden Sanderson made the tournament all-star team and Jayden Klynsoon was named the tournament most valuable player. Player of the game awards went to Dylan McCuaig, Noah Bil and Cam Cooper.

Grade 9 girls

The Ramblers Grade 9 girls won their Christmas Classic basketball tournament with a 33-30 win over the Herritage Woods Kodiaks of Coquitlam in the championship game.

They also beat the Maple Ridge Christian Hornets and the G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack on their way to the championship.

Pitt Meadows

The Pitt Meadows Marauders junior girls basketball team won the Queen Elizabeth tournament. They had wins over D.W. Poppy of Langley 69-13, Port Moody 41-25 and Southpointe Academy of Tsawwassen 56-23.

