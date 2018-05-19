Track stars medal at Fraser Valley Championships

Graeme Roberts of Westview took third in both the 1500m and 800m races at the Valleys. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships were held in Abbotsford from May 21-24, and once again there were some great results from the large team at Maple Ridge secondary, and more from individuals from other District 42 high schools.

For the Ramblers there was much to celebrate, including Nico Aron winning the junior men’s 400m run in a time of 50.36, and also the 800m.

Triple medallist Mateya Haintz won the senior women’s hammer throw, and was second in both the senior women’s discus and shot put.

Jade Lenton (1:01.8) and Khyra Le (1:02.52) finished second and third respectively in the junior women’s 400m. Lenton also finished third in the junior women’s 800m.

Mina Lilleheier took third in the senior women’s 3000m.

There were also some talented throwers.

Alina Olson was second in the junior women’s shot put.

Spencer Morrison won the junior women’s javelin throw.

Emily Morley was second in the senior women’s javelin, and also took third in the senior women’s 400m hurdles.

Max Meekel finished second in the Grade 8 men’s high jump at 1.65m, and third in the Grade 8 boys 400m.

Kaia Haints was second in the junior women’s 1,500m race walk.

The MRSS senior girls 4x400m relay won handily by almost four seconds, and the 4x100m relay finished second, and were just 0.05 seconds out of first.

The junior men’s 4x400m relay also finished second.

In the team standings, the Ramblers finished third in the senior team points standings out of 26 teams that took part from Surrey to Chilliwack.

• For the Pitt Meadows Marauders, Ana Nilos won the Grade 8 women’s high jump with a leap of 1.55m, beating Paige Johnson of Maple Ridge secondary who was second at 1.50m.

Emma Graydon of Pitt finished third in the junior women’s 3000m race, and Kai Hussein was second in the Grade 8 men’s shot put.

• Westview secondary’s Graeme Roberts finished third in both the senior men’s 1500m run, and also the 800m.

• Thomas Haney’s Kalem Schofield won both the Grade 8 men’s 1,500m and 300m races.

• Garibaldi’s Luis Zavala won the Grade 8 men’s javelin, and took third in the discus.

The B.C. Track and Field Championships are scheduled for May 31 to June 2 at Langley’s McLeod Stadium.

Alina Olson, seen here finishing fourth in the 200m race, took a silver medal in the shot put. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)