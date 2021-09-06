Twin sons of Langley Rams coach named to CFL prospects list

Jalen and Tyson Philpot, twin sons of new Langley Rams head coach Cory Philpot, have been named to the CFL prospects list, a designation that often leads to a pro football career.

Jalen was highest ranked player in the Canada West Universities Athletic Association at No. 7.

The third-year receiver was a Canada West All-Star in 2019 after racking up 767 yards and four touchdowns.

Tyson, the younger brother by seven minutes, came in at No. 15 on the list.

Both are North Delta residents.

Cory was bursting with pride.

“I’m proud, I’m excited,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

He saidJalen and Tyson also played hockey and basketball before they decided to focus on football.

“They’ve taken it to another level,” Cory commented.

“It’s a great honour,” Jalen told The Canadian Press of being on the list with his brother. “Tyson and I have grown up watching the CFL, watching our dad play in the CFL.”

“It’s just a great opportunity. I’m looking forward to both of us showing our skills.”

CFL’s Scouting Bureau, comprised of CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year, in the fall, winter and spring.

The latest list was released Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Last year, 17 of the 20 prospects identified in the fall rankings were selected in the 2021 CFL Draft.

Both members of the University of Calgary Dinos, the 6’1” identical twin brothers had outstanding careers playing for the Seaquam Seahawks in North Delta, winning the Provincial 2A Championship in 2016.

They were named Most Outstanding Players of the Year at Seaquam in Grades 11 and 12 as well as being named to the Seaquam Hall of Fame in their senior year.

Jalen was named BC High School 2A Grade 11 Player of the Year and Tyson was named an all-star defensive back. In their senior year, Tyson was named BC High School 3A MVP and Jalen was named all-star running back.

Cory won a Grey Cup with the B.C. Lions in 1994 and was named a CFL all-star in 1995 when he set a new single season touchdown record with 22.

He has been with the Rams since 2018, a member of the coaching staff that saw the B.C. Football Conference team make two straight Canadian Bowl appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Under his mentorship, Rams running back Andrew Pocrnic set a Canadian Junior Football League record for rushing touchdowns of 27 in 2019.

Cory played eight seasons in the CFL with the Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, rushing for 5,213 yards on 882 carries and had 46 rushing touchdowns, catching 173 passes for 1,870 yards and 11 more majors.