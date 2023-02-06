Two games left before Maple Ridge Junior Bs start PJHL playoffs

Flame Pierce Whyte scored in Wednesday’s win. (Flames Facebook/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames have just two games left in the regular season, and need to get on a roll before the playoffs begin in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Maple Ridge’s Junior B squad had a big 5-0 shutout win over the Port Moody Panthers on Wednesday, but then lost to the Delta Ice Hawks 5-3 on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena, and Saturday travelled to Mission and lost to the Outlaws 5-3.

Flames goaltender Adam Winters was perfect on Wednesday, making 22 saves for the shutout, and taking the first star of the game.

Captain Jordan Kujala had a goal and an assist, while Jack Foster, Derek Leroux, Pierce Whyte and Zack Lagrange each scored.

5-0 win at The Cam!

The hard hat winner is Jordan Kujala!

Captain Kuj with a 2pt night: 🚨➕🍎!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LPuMM7NUJ0 — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) February 2, 2023

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge arena in the running for Kraft Hockeyville contest

At home on Friday, the Flames jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on tallies by Foster and Lagrange, but then allowed five straight goals against and suffered a 5-3 loss.

Delta moves into third place in the PJHL standings with a record of 32-13.

Ridge had another strong start on Saturday in Mission, outshooting the Outlaws 16-9 and taking a 2-1 lead. But Mission came back with three straight in the second period, and won 5-3.

Lagrange, Leroux and Cohen Muc scored for the Flames, who are in fourth place in the league standings, with a record of 29-14-2-1.

The Flames will be at Minoru Arena in Richmond on Feb. 9, then host their last game of the regular season on Feb. 10 against the Langley Trappers, at Cam Neely Arena at 7:30 p.m.