Two Maple Ridge Archery Club competitors have qualified for the upcoming BC Games. (Facebook/Special to The News)

Two Maple Ridge Archery Club competitors have qualified for the upcoming BC Games. (Facebook/Special to The News)

Two Maple Ridge archers qualify for BC Games

2022 Winter Games coming up next month in Vernon

A pair of Maple Ridge archers have qualified for the upcoming BC Winter Games.

At a recent qualifying shoot Nyla Brant, 15, and Dylan Adams, 16, of the Maple Ridge Archery Club were selected for the Zone 3 team. They will be joined by fellow qualifier Alayna Hillier, 16, from Abbotsford.

In December, the local club hosted STARR Archery from Mission, who organized the qualifier for the zone, but access to their archery facility was impacted by public health orders. On their home turf, the Maple Ridge archers punched their tickets to the 2022 Games, which are being held in Greater Vernon on Feb. 24-27.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Flames on a five-game winning streak

READ ALSO: Icy roads near Victoria claim life of 18-year-old junior hockey player

The club shoots every Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the gym at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, and are back in action on Jan. 6. For information about the club, see mapleridgearchery.com.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Gamesmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Maple Leaf rules: Canada wins ATP Cup with win over Spain

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Dennis Windsor capture a few snow and ice pictures during a recent treks to Kanaka Creek Regional Park and the dikes. “As cold as it has been, it still is so beautiful to see,” he said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Cold but beautiful, says Maple Ridge outdoorsman

Two Maple Ridge Archery Club competitors have qualified for the upcoming BC Games. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Two Maple Ridge archers qualify for BC Games

The winning house received the maximum votes out of the 380 odd votes. (Special to The News)
Decorations in memory of Ginger, the dog, win the Holiday Lights Tour contest

Alex Pope, center, executive director of the Haney Farmers’ Market at an AGM in Feb 2019, with Eileen Dwillies, left, and Sandra Ramsay. (Alex Pope/Special to The News)
Head of farmers’ market in Maple Ridge hoping to improve look and feel