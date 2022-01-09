Two Maple Ridge archers qualify for BC Games

Two Maple Ridge Archery Club competitors have qualified for the upcoming BC Games. (Facebook/Special to The News)

A pair of Maple Ridge archers have qualified for the upcoming BC Winter Games.

At a recent qualifying shoot Nyla Brant, 15, and Dylan Adams, 16, of the Maple Ridge Archery Club were selected for the Zone 3 team. They will be joined by fellow qualifier Alayna Hillier, 16, from Abbotsford.

In December, the local club hosted STARR Archery from Mission, who organized the qualifier for the zone, but access to their archery facility was impacted by public health orders. On their home turf, the Maple Ridge archers punched their tickets to the 2022 Games, which are being held in Greater Vernon on Feb. 24-27.

The club shoots every Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the gym at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, and are back in action on Jan. 6. For information about the club, see mapleridgearchery.com.