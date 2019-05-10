Two Maple Ridge goalies to Team BC camp

Fowle and Kelsey will try out for under-16 team

Two goaltenders from Maple Ridge have both been invited to the 2019 boys under-16 provincial team hockey camp.

BC Hockey has announced the 60 players selected for event, which will be held July 29 to Aug. 39 at Shawnigan Lake, and Max Fowle and Kyle Kelsey are among the invitees.

Fowle plays for the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford, and is one of 13 players from that high-school based program who will be at the camp. He played 16 games for the bantam varsity team, posting a 2.19 goals against average and a .928 save percentage.

Kyle Kelsey plays for the Burnaby Winter Club, and was drafted by the Moose Jaw Warriors during the Western Hockey League draft earlier this month. With Burnaby he posted a win-loss record of 19-9-1-1 with two shutouts. He has a 3.01 goals against average and a 0.911 save percentage.

According to a BC Hockey press release, the camp will include on and off-ice activities, introducing the Program of Excellence (POE) athletes to the most up-to-date information and concepts as they relate to both national and international levels of hockey. Athletes will take advantage of the facilities on the Shawnigan Lake School campus, including an arena built in 2014 that has been used by the Vancouver Canucks for their rookie camp.

The players were invited to attend the camp based on their performance at the U16 BC Cup that was held in Salmon Arm from April 17-21.

Team BC is the defending champion of the Western Hockey League (WHL) Cup, which features male U16 teams from Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan and is held in non-Canada Winter Games years.



