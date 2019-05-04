Two more athletes join Ramblers Mighty 300 Club

Maple Ridge secondary has a unique fitness challenge

Two more Maple Ridge secondary strength training students entered the prestigious Mighty 300 Club this past weekend, and for one of them it was her second time.

Jade Lenton became the first MRSS female to successfully complete the challenge two years in a row.

For kids to join the school’s prestigious fitness club, participants must complete 50 repetitions of six gruelling exercises with limited rest per station.

Only 13 out of the 360 students who have attempted challenge over the last 12 years have earned a spot on the Mighty 300 Club Wall of Fame, said fitness training instructor and wrestling coach Bill McCrae.

The second successful candidate this week was Jack Emley-Graham and in his instructors mind Jack’s accomplishment was one of the greatest he has seen over the past dozen years.

“Three weeks ago, Jack had a serious hamstring injury,” said McCrae. “Two weeks ago, he had a serious sickness where he missed a week of school and lost eight pounds. A week after that, he volunteers to take the challenge, even though he had a track meet that afternoon and completes the Mighty 300 with two seconds of rest to spare.”

The routine:

• 25 chinups;

• 50 dead lifts with 135-pound barbell;

• 50 pushups;

• 50 box jumps;

• 50 floor wipes while holding up a 135-pound bench press;

• 50 kettle bell raises – 25 for each arm;

• another 25 chin ups.

 


