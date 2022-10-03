Cam Connolly has been great in net for the Ridge Meadows Flames this season. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Two more wins give Ridge Meadows Flames a fast start to PJHL season

Junior Bs will be back in action at Cam Neely Arena this Friday night

The Ridge Meadows Flames are off to a great start in their new season of Junior B hockey, as two more wins over the weekend gives them a record of five wins and one loss.

Friday night in Abbotsford they shot down the Pilots 7-1, then on Saturday they beat the Mission City Outlaws 5-1.

On Friday, a trio of players had three points: Zack LaGrange and Theo Kochan each tallied two goals and an assist, and Jack Foster had three assists. Captain Jordan Kujala had a goal and an assist, while Cameron Nikaniuk and Jack Markus also scored.

Rookie goaltender Darian Moberly got his first win in net, as he made 40 saves on 41 shots.

On Saturday in Mission it was Foster with a hat trick leading the offence. Samuel Allen had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Loewen also scored. Lagrange and Lukas Ravenstein each had two assists.

Veteran netminder Cam Connolly got the win, stopping 24 out of 25 shots.

Prolific scoring is becoming a team trait. Last season, the Flames had players in the scoring race all season, and the Pacific Junior Hockey League scoring title was eventually won by Nick Amsler with 82 points in 44 games.

READ ALSO: Amsler the big winner of Ridge Meadows Flames team awards

This year, Foster is off to a hot start, and near the top of the scoring race, with 12 points in six games. He is second in scoring in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, trailing only Aldergrove Kodiak Trevor Baron and his 13 points in eight games.

Flames rookie Theo Kochan is also tearing it up, with five goals and 10 points in his first six games, which puts him in the top ten (tied for sixth) in scoring in the PJHL.

The Flames host the North Vancouver Wolf Pack this Friday at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge’s Malfesi to be honoured as a Hometown Hero




