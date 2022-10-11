Two more wins put Ridge Meadows Flames atop the standings

Captain Jordan Kujala (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames moved to the top of their conference standings in the Pacific Junior Hockey with two more wins over the weekend.

They beat the tough Chilliwack Jets 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday, and bested the North Vancouver Wolf Pack 7-4 in their Friday home game. The Flames now boast a record of 7-1, with a league-best 0.875 win percentage.

Jack Foster had the Flames only goal on Saturday, and then Theo Kochan and Lincoln Edwards scored in the shootout to get the win.

Cam Connolly stopped 35 of 36 shots in net to secure the victory, and through five games he tops the league for both his 0.956 save percentage and his 1.18 goals against average (six goals allowed).

Pierce Whyte was the player of the game on Friday night, as rookie from North Van put up a goal and two assists. Zack Lagrange scored twice, Edwards and Brendan Chabot each had a goal and an assist, and Linden Perry and Jordan Kujala also scored. Kochan and Foster each had two assists.

Darian Moberly got the win in net, stopping 25 of 29 shots.

The Flames will host the White Rock Whalers (3-4-0-1) on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

