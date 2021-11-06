Two rinks separate from the pack in Haney Masters Curling

Dunbar and Livesay are leading the league

By Darrell Winterlik

Two curling teams – the Doug Dunbar and Bud Livesey rinks – have broken away from the pack to secure the lead in Haney Masters’ Curling League action.

Dunbar’s rink of Chris Martin, Victor Playdon and John Grief ran their record to 8-2 with a solid 7-0 thrashing of Angelo Masaro, while Livesey’s team kept pace with an exciting 8-7 tie-breaker victory over Peter England.

Along with third Don Plummer, second Bruce Festing and lead Larry Haggard, Livesey’s rink rallied with three points in the final end to force the shoot-out victory.

