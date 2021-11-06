(The News files)

(The News files)

Two rinks separate from the pack in Haney Masters Curling

Dunbar and Livesay are leading the league

By Darrell Winterlik

Two curling teams – the Doug Dunbar and Bud Livesey rinks – have broken away from the pack to secure the lead in Haney Masters’ Curling League action.

Dunbar’s rink of Chris Martin, Victor Playdon and John Grief ran their record to 8-2 with a solid 7-0 thrashing of Angelo Masaro, while Livesey’s team kept pace with an exciting 8-7 tie-breaker victory over Peter England.

Along with third Don Plummer, second Bruce Festing and lead Larry Haggard, Livesey’s rink rallied with three points in the final end to force the shoot-out victory.

READ ALSO: Rockets squeak out victory in overtime against Vancouver Giants

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge’s LeBlanc joins Portland Thorns as GM

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks edged 3-2 by Stockton Heat

Just Posted

A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Submitted)
Anti-vaxxers push past security to watch minor football game in Chilliwack

(The News files)
Two rinks separate from the pack in Haney Masters Curling

A sign outside Pitt Meadows secondary. (The News files)
More Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools have exposure events

CP’s proposed logistics yard would be in the fields just across the tracks from its intermodal yard in Pitt Meadows. (Google)
CP’s Pitt Meadows expansion need not clear federal impact assessment