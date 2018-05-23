Two soccer titles for Pitt Meadows secondary

Senior and Grade 8/9 teams both with Fraser Valley championship

Pitt Meadows secondary won two Fraser Valley championships in girls soccer on Thursday.

The PMSS senior girls team beat Archbishop Carney 2-1 in the AA Fraser Valley Final.

At halftime, Pitt was down 1-0. But halfway through the second half, Alicia Esplin had the ball in the attacking area and made a nice pass through to Sierrah Burrows. Burrows took the ball to the edge of the 18 yard box and then shot to score Pitt’s first goal.

A few minutes later, team captain Luisa Rodriguez scored from a free kick near the top of the 18.

Keeper Erika Daskis was awarded player of the game after she made numerous good saves denying Carney a second goal.

It is the first PMSS senior girls soccer Fraser Valley title in many years, and team travels to Kamloops for the provincial championships May 31 to June 2.

The Pitt Meadows secondary girls Grade 8/9 soccer team beat the Brookswood Bobcats on penalty kicks for another Fraser Valley Championship.

The game was a hard fought battle between two quality teams. There was no score after regulation time or ten minutes of extra time, so it went to a shootout.

The Pitt Meadows players were great in the shootout, with all five players scoring to win the championship 5-4. The Pitt Meadows goalie Brianna Fletcher was excellent the entire game in getting the shutout.

It was the second straight Fraser Valley title for the Marauders 8/9 girls team.