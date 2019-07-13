Tyler O’Neill gets unique bobblehead

There is a new piece of sports memorabilia every Maple Ridge baseball fan should try to get their hands on – a bicep-flexing Tyler O’Neill bobblehead.

It was Tyler O’Neill Bobble Bicep Night on Saturday, July 12, and the first 750 lucky fans at the Clinton Lumber Kings game were given the unique souvenir featuring Maple Ridge’s favourite slugger.

Unlike most bobblehead dolls, this one is showing off his guns.

Oh hey the Promo Schedule comes out next week! How about a preview? Introducing Tyler O'Neill "Bobble Bicep" Night coming July 12! #LumberUp pic.twitter.com/AiXcmKCLeQ — Clinton LumberKings (@LumberKings) March 7, 2019

O’Neill has become known around the major leagues for his impressive physique, and his father Terry was a professional bodybuilder.

O’Neill has found it tough to get regular playing time in the crowded St. Louis Cardinals outfield in his second season in Major League Baseball. This year through 66 at bats the 24-year-old prospect has hit .258, which just one home run so far this season.

For his career so far, the outfielder has 196 at bats, a .255 batting average with 10 home runs and 27 RBI. He made his major league debut on April 19 last season.

O’Neill was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners, and was working his way up through their farm system when he stopped with the single A Clinton Lumber Kings of the Midwest League.

Two years ago he was traded to the Cardinals, but is obviously still much loved by the fans of his former team, who honoured their former star with the bobble head.



