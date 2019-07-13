A Tyler O’Neill bobblehead would make a great souvenir for a Maple Ridge sports fan.

Tyler O’Neill gets unique bobblehead

Maple Ridge slugger in second season of Major League Baseball

There is a new piece of sports memorabilia every Maple Ridge baseball fan should try to get their hands on – a bicep-flexing Tyler O’Neill bobblehead.

It was Tyler O’Neill Bobble Bicep Night on Saturday, July 12, and the first 750 lucky fans at the Clinton Lumber Kings game were given the unique souvenir featuring Maple Ridge’s favourite slugger.

Unlike most bobblehead dolls, this one is showing off his guns.

O’Neill has become known around the major leagues for his impressive physique, and his father Terry was a professional bodybuilder.

O’Neill has found it tough to get regular playing time in the crowded St. Louis Cardinals outfield in his second season in Major League Baseball. This year through 66 at bats the 24-year-old prospect has hit .258, which just one home run so far this season.

For his career so far, the outfielder has 196 at bats, a .255 batting average with 10 home runs and 27 RBI. He made his major league debut on April 19 last season.

O’Neill was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners, and was working his way up through their farm system when he stopped with the single A Clinton Lumber Kings of the Midwest League.

Two years ago he was traded to the Cardinals, but is obviously still much loved by the fans of his former team, who honoured their former star with the bobble head.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chuckwagon driver fined, disqualified after third horse dies at Calgary Stampede

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Bees and Blueberries Festival in Pitt Meadows

More fun on Sunday at free family event

Large police presence near Maple Ridge tent city

Reports of shot fired on Friday night, police find no evidence

Tyler O’Neill gets unique bobblehead

Maple Ridge slugger in second season of Major League Baseball

Real estate sales way below June average

House sales down 13 per cent in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meeadows over last three months

Bees, Blueberries and Maple Ridge Burrards

Things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

VIDEO: One stabbed in Langley City incident

Victim expected to survive

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

VIDEO: Fire crews rescue horse stuck in ditch in Abbotsford

Pulleys and ropes help ease horse out of predicament

Most Read