U-18 Rustlers going for gold in Surrey

Maple Ridge team currently sitting in third, game today on YouTube

The U18 Ridge Meadows Rustlers swept Semiahmoo in the playoffs to go onto final four where they went 2-0-1 to win the playoffs banner, and move onto the provincials that are being played until Wednesday, March 23. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Rustlers are going for gold at the BC U18 Tier 1 Championships in Cloverdale this week.

Currently ranked third, the team is taking on the Victoria Admirals at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, in a game that will be live streamed on YouTube.

The tournament began for the Rustlers on Sunday, March 20, with a tie game, 3-3, against North East AA.

On Monday they took on East Kootenay Zone, beating them 3-0, with a shutout for Ridge Meadows.

Ridge Meadows has three points and is behind Cloverdale, in second spot, who has four points with two wins and no losses, and OMAHA Central Regional, also with four points and two wins, no losses.

Each team has played two games so far.

Eight teams with about 180 players, aged 14 to 18 years old, are taking part in the championships being held at the Surrey Sports and Leisure Arena.

This is the highest-level BC Hockey Championships within minor hockey for the season and is being attended by top players from across the province. Scouts are also in attendance.

Tickets can be purchased online for a 50/50 and raffle that are taking place.

Championship games will be taking place on Wednesday, March 23.

To live stream a game or for more information go to cloverdaleminorhockey.teamsnapsites.com/u18-tier-1-bc-hockey-championships/.

