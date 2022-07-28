U15A Royals batting for top spot at the provincials in Pitt Meadows

Baseball teams from across the Lower Mainland, the Interior – and even one from Vancouver Island – will be converging on Pitt Meadows for the U15A Baseball Provincials.
About 140 players from 10 teams will be taking part in the tournament hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association.
“This tournament will decide the best team in the province for 15U age group,” explained Ron Tuck, team manager for the local team, the Ridge Meadows Royals.
The Royals, he noted, are underdogs in this tournament, and will have their work cut out for them.
“It will be an uphill battle,” said Tuck, although the U15A Royals took top spot in the 2021 Provincial Championships.
The tournament is scheduled to take place Aug. 4-7 at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park, at 11431 Bonson Road.
Opening ceremonies will be held at noon on Saturday Aug. 6.
Game times on Thursday, Aug. 4, will be at 12 pm., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.; on Friday, Aug. 5, game times will be the same aside for a game at 9 a.m. as well; on Saturday, Aug. 6, game times will be at 9 a.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m., with an additional Home Run Derby and the Opening Ceremonies; and on Sunday Aug. 7, the semi-finals will take place at noon, and at 3 p.m. the finals.
