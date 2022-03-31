U18 Rustlers miss out at provincials in Surrey

Failed to qualify for semi-finals by one point

The U18 Ridge Meadows Rustlers swept Semiahmoo in the playoffs to go onto final four where they went 2-0-1 to win the playoffs banner, and moved onto the provincials. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows failed to clinch a spot in the semi-finals of the U18 provincials that were held recently in Surrey.

The U18 A1 Rustlers went against the best teams in the province at the BC U18 Tier 1 Championships that were held in Cloverdale.

Their first game ended in a 3-3 tie with North East Zone. Then the team beat East Kootenay 3-0, with a shutout for goaltender Andrew Monforton. However, they lost 7-5 to the Victoria Admirals and were one point shy of advancing to the semi finals.

Sam Allen, scored five goals during the series, Shayne Newberg also scored five, and Josh Bettesworth, 4.

Eight teams with about 180 players, aged 14 to 18 years old, took part in the championships that were held March 20-23 at the Surrey Sports and Leisure Arena.

This is the highest-level BC Hockey Championships within minor hockey for the season and is being attended by top players from across the province. Scouts are also in attendance.